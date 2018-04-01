Trump Just Terminated $200 Million Syrian Aid Package – Globalists Outraged

By

Now I know why Trump fired Secretary of State Tillerson. Unbeknownst to most of us, Tillerson wanted to give the totalitarian/terrorist State of Syria $200 million of our tax dollars. This is the same Syrian government that killed tens of thousands of its own citizens. Now, Trump has fired Rex and stopped the financing of a terrorist nation. Lets use the $200 million on building a fence—to secure our own nation. Thought you should know that Trump is working hard for America.

by DCWhispers, 3/21/18

Recently-departed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had allocated a whopping $200 million dollar humanitarian aid package to Syria that opponents feared would actually be used to bolster Islamic militants throughout the region and place U.S. soldiers there at even greater risk.

Trump just pulled the plug on the entire package while stating publicly American soldiers in Syria will be coming home “soon.”

The move was as bold as it was decisive and has the President’s multitude of globalist enemies scrambling to create counter-measures to Mr. Trump’s now thriving “America First” administration. According to some in D.C. it’s also part of a bigger plan by Trump to move his agenda forward even more.

“The President is said to be pulling funds from what he views as wasteful overseas operations that line the pockets of America’s enemies. He then plans to reallocate those funds to projects he and his supporters feel is far more important – like border security.”

If true the howls coming from the globalists will be significant.

DEVELOPING…