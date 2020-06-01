Trump lashes out at governors, urges them to “dominate” protesters

The Mayor of Minneapolis ALLOWED rioters to burn a police station. In Santa Monica on Sunday police WATCHED as looters broke down and windows of stores and then looted the establishments. In Long Beach cops stood guard as looters walked past them and looted stores in a Mall. If you were a criminal you got the message.

The message? Police will PROTECT you as you burn cars, including police vehicles, Amazon Prime delivery trucks, cars, buildings, while looking. In one Santa Monica store, an art gallery, the looters stole a $200,000 piece of art! Not a typo. And the cops watched. The cops in Santa Monica, a 90% Democrat city that Putin would feel comfortable in, watched as the looters stole a safe from a jewelry store.

At what point will the store owners sue the city and police for complicity in the crimes and failure to protect people and property? The first responsibility of government is to protect us. Sadly, over the past few days, law enforcement has been protecting criminals instead. Feel safe in California? Only if you are on your death bed—the rest of society can no longer count on law enforcement for protection.

Yet, CNN and the Left is upset when the President tells the Governor sot do their duty and protect citizens and property from criminals. Now the Left is clear—the President wants to stop crime—and that is wrong. That is why the Biden Team is raising money to bail out those arrested—while not creating a fund to repay the store owners for their losses. Shame on government and police for protecting crime.