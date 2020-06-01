The Mayor of Minneapolis ALLOWED rioters to burn a police station. In Santa Monica on Sunday police WATCHED as looters broke down and windows of stores and then looted the establishments. In Long Beach cops stood guard as looters walked past them and looted stores in a Mall. If you were a criminal you got the message.
The message? Police will PROTECT you as you burn cars, including police vehicles, Amazon Prime delivery trucks, cars, buildings, while looking. In one Santa Monica store, an art gallery, the looters stole a $200,000 piece of art! Not a typo. And the cops watched. The cops in Santa Monica, a 90% Democrat city that Putin would feel comfortable in, watched as the looters stole a safe from a jewelry store.
At what point will the store owners sue the city and police for complicity in the crimes and failure to protect people and property? The first responsibility of government is to protect us. Sadly, over the past few days, law enforcement has been protecting criminals instead. Feel safe in California? Only if you are on your death bed—the rest of society can no longer count on law enforcement for protection.
Yet, CNN and the Left is upset when the President tells the Governor sot do their duty and protect citizens and property from criminals. Now the Left is clear—the President wants to stop crime—and that is wrong. That is why the Biden Team is raising money to bail out those arrested—while not creating a fund to repay the store owners for their losses. Shame on government and police for protecting crime.
Trump lashes out at governors, urges them to “dominate” protesters
President Trump berated the nation’s governors in a video teleconference call Monday, calling many of them “weak” and demanding tougher crackdowns on the protests that erupted throughout the country following the killing of George Floyd, according to multiple reports.
The big picture: Trump blamed violence on the “the radical left” and toldthe governors, who were joined bylaw enforcement and national security officials, that they have to “dominate” protesters and “arrest people” in order to bring an end to the unrest.
What he said:
- “Most of you are weak,” Trump said, according to AP. “You have to arrest people.”
- “You have to dominate, if you don’t dominate, you’re wasting your time — they’re going to run over you, you’re going to look like a bunch of jerks.” Trump said, per New York Times.
- “You’ve got to arrest people, you have to track people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years and you’ll never see this stuff again.”
- “It’s a movement, if you don’t put it down it will get worse and worse,” Trump said, according to CNN. “The only time its successful is when you’re weak and most of you are weak.”
- Trump said the violence “is coming from the radical left,” according to CBS News: [Y]ou know, it everybody knows it — but it’s also looters, and it’s people that figure they can get free stuff by running into stores and running out with television sets. I saw it — a kid has a lot of stuff, he puts it in the back of a brand new car and drives off. You have every one of these guys on tape. Why aren’t you prosecuting them? Now, the harder you are, the tougher you are, the less likely you’re going to be hit.”
- “What happened in the state of Minnesota—they were a laughingstock all over the world. They took over the police department, the police were running down the streets. I’ve never seen anything like it and the whole world was laughing.”
- “It is a war in a certain sense. And we are going to end it fast,” Trump said, according to ABC.
Attorney General Bill Barr was also on the Monday call, according to AP. Barr told governors they have to “dominate” the streets and control the crowds instead of reacting to them. “Go after troublemakers,” Barr said.
