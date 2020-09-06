By

Trump lays a trap for Dems with a first move against abusive, anti-White ‘systemic racism’ brainwashing sessions in federal bureaucracy

By Thomas Lifson, American Thinker, 9/4/20

A memorandum from Russell Vought, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, has opened a new strategic front in President Trump’s re-election battle. In 461 words (full text below, annotated with my comments), the recently confirmed OMB director virtually invites pushback from the Democrats’ ticket and their media allies, and that’s a battle they can’t win.

[Don’t worry about me clueing them in. They are so arrogant that they don’t take seriously anything that conservative websites may write. Moreover, the opportunity to pummel the Trump administration as “racist” is irresistible.]

The only people who like the “anti-racism” training are the consultants who make out like bandits and the executives who order them foisted on their helpless employees, thereby proactively defending against charges of racism and potential litigation. The obnoxious anti-white struggle sessions are right out of China’s Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution and, when exposed to the light of day, are indefensible. Ask Goodyear.

Within the federal government, the exposure of the abusive training regimen imposed on managers of Sandia National Laboratories, which builds and manages the nation’s nuclear weapons, revealed highly abusive practices.

Christopher Rufo, a visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation… writes, participants were told that the “roots of white male culture” consists of “rugged individualism,” “a can-do attitude,” “hard work,” and “striving towards success” — which sound good, but are in fact “devastating” to women and POCs.

In fact, the trainers claim that “white male culture” leads to “lowered quality of life at work and home, reduced life expectancy, unproductive relationships, and high stress.” It also forces this “white male standard” on women and minorities.

The seminar also asked white males to recite a series of “white privilege statements” and “male privilege statements.” It concluded with its white male participants writing letters of apology to marginalized people whom they may have harmed, according to Rufo, who made the documents available on his website.

Vought’s letter is phrased in language that will lure Democrats and their media allies into defending the indefensible. Here is what it says:

It has come to the President’s attention that Executive Branch agencies have spent millions of taxpayer dollars to date “training” government workers to believe divisive, anti American propaganda.

For example, according to press reports, employees across the Executive Branch have been required to attend trainings where they are told that “virtually all White people contribute to racism” or where they are required to say that they “benefit from racism.” According to press reports, in some cases these training have further claimed that there is racism embedded in the belief that America is the land of opportunity or the belief that the most qualified person should receive a job.

Relying on press reports is like hanging a “kick me” sign on one’s backside. It is inviting critics to contest whether or not the reports are true. But those reports are true. All it will take is exposure of the PowerPoint slides used in actual trainings being run by the federal government. That’s what happened to Goodyear, when an employee photographed a slide used in a training session.

These types of “trainings” not only run counter to the fundamental beliefs for which our Nation has stood since its inception, but they also engender division and resentment within the Federal workforce. We can be proud that as an employer, the Federal government has employees of all races, ethnicities, and religions. We can be proud that Americans from all over the country seek to join our workforce and dedicate themselves to public service. We can be proud of our continued efforts to welcome all individuals who seek to serve their fellow Americans as Federal employees. However, we cannot accept our employees receiving training that seeks to undercut our core values as Americans and drive division within our workforce.

This positions President Trump as a defender of federal employees, and those who ally themselves with the trainers as attacking them.

The President has directed me to ensure that Federal agencies cease and desist from using taxpayer dollars to fund these divisive, un-American propaganda training sessions. Accordingly, to that end, the Office of Management and Budget will shortly issue more detailed guidance on implementing the President’s directive. In the meantime, all agencies are directed to begin to identify all contracts or other agency spending related to any training on “critical race theory/ “white privilege,” or any other training or propaganda effort that teaches or suggests either (1) that the United States is an inherently racist or evil country or (2) that any race or ethnicity is inherently racist or evil. In addition, all agencies should begin to identify all available avenues within the law to cancel any such contracts and/or to divert Federal dollars away from these un American propaganda training sessions.

This is obviously well within the charter of the OMB. And it will start the production of an endless stream of examples that will horrify all but the racialist left, which will never vote for Trump anyway.

The President, and his Administration, are fully committed to the fair and equal treatment of all individuals in the United States. The President has a proven track record of standing for those whose voice has long been ignored and who have failed to benefit from all our country has to offer, and he intends to continue to support all Americans, regardless of race, religion, or creed. The divisive, false, and demeaning propaganda of the critical race theory movement is contrary to all we stand for as Americans and should have no place in the Federal government.

Once again, this positions critics as defenders of claims that the United States is inherently racist. While fanatics believe this, the majority of Americans do not.

It will be very hard for the propaganda media to avoid goading Biden and Harris into this controversy. They are already positioning Vought’s memo as kinda racist, dontcha know. Trump is against racial sensitivity.