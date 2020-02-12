Trump making surprise visit to Central Valley next week

By

President Trump will be in California next week. He will be attending fund raising events—and possibly a public event in the Central Valley. This will show his interest in reviving the Republican Party in California. While the venue and event are not known at this time, this is good news for activists in the Central Valley. More details as we get them.

Trump making surprise visit to Valley next week

Alex Tavlian, The Sun, 2/12/20

Three-and-a-half years after Donald Trump last visited the San Joaquin Valley as a candidate for President, he’s headed back to the region.

Local sources told The Sun on Wednesday that Trump is expected to make the trek to the San Joaquin Valley next week for the first time since his candidacy in 2016.

The exact nature of the visit and his destination are not currently known.

The San Joaquin Valley hasn’t been unfamiliar ground for Team Trump. In the past year, Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue, Vice President Mike Pence, and Second Lady Karen Pence visited the area.

Perdue held a town hall meeting in Los Banos with Reps. Jim Costa (D–Fresno), TJ Cox (D–Fresno), Josh Harder (D–Turlock), and Doug LaMalfa (R–Oroville).

The Pences visited in July for a whirlwind tour. The Vice President headlined a fundraiser at Harris Ranch, then held a rally on the USMCA trade agreement in Lemoore. Meanwhile, Karen Pence met with military families at NAS Lemoore and toured downtown Hanford.

A Trump visit would coincide with another high-profile visit from Interior Secretary David Bernhardt. Bernhardt is scheduled to headline a forum on California water with Rep. Devin Nunes (R–Tulare) on Tuesday.

Trump himself last visited the Valley for a fundraiser in Tulare shortly after he accepted the Republican nomination at the GOP convention in Cleveland.

The Sun has contacted The White House for comment on this visit and will update this story.