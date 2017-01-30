Trump Medicaid Changes Could Force California to END Free Health Care to Illegal Aliens

By

In 2015 Guv Brown signed a bill to give free health care to 200,000 illegal aliens, under Medi-Cal. There was NO method to pay for it. That is why we had the tobacco tax on the ballot—much of that money is going to finance illegal aliens. Thought it was for real health care. President Trump is planning on changing the finance system, giving each State a block grant, instead of paying for individuals on the rolls. “Edwin Park, vice president for Health Policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, says block grants reduce federal Medicaid spending and shift costs to states. “If states exceed their cap, states are responsible for 100 percent of Medicaid cost above that cap, whether it’s a cap on the whole program under a block grant or a cap on a per beneficiary basis, under a per capita cap,” he says. While proponents of block grants argue that states would have more flexibility to innovate and reduce costs, Park says states would likely have to raise taxes, or make cuts to their budget to offset funding reductions. He is right—if California wants to continue giving free health care to illegal aliens, we will have to raise taxes, specifically for that purpose. Would you vote yes? This is another way Trump has to stop the flood of illegal aliens in California. Good for him.

Ja’Nel Johnson, Capitol Public Radio, 1/28/17

President Donald Trump and his administration want to turn Medicaid into a block grant program, which means the federal government would give California a fixed amount of funding for Medi-Cal, the state’s version of Medicaid.

Currently, the federal government covers 50 percent of the state’s Medi-Cal cost and 95 percent for Medi-Cal expansion.

Park says when costs rise faster than expected, cuts are more likely to occur, which could result in cuts to eligibility, benefits and provider payments.

“On top of repeal of Medicaid expansion, another 14 to 21 million Medicaid beneficiaries nationwide would lose coverage and likely end up uninsured,” Park says.

In California, one-third of residents are enrolled in Medi-Cal.

The $100 billion program receives $66.8 billion from the federal government but under a repeal, the state would lose $17.3 billion for Medi-Cal.