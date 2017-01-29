Trump mulls changing official unemployment rate

By

We all know that the unemployment rate given to us once a month by government is a total lie. For instance, if you work one hour a week, Washington considers you employed. Thanks to ObamaCare, hundreds of thousands of jobs are part time, under 30 hours a week, just for the purposes of not paying for high priced, government mandated, mediocre health care. But the problem did not start with Obama, just got worse. The last Obama rate was 4.7%, while the real rate, U-6 was 9.2%–almost double the "official" rate. This is why Trump won, Hillary was claiming great job numbers, while the people knew it was a lie. This is the right time to change the method to determine unemployment in America—at the start of the Administration. What do you think?

By Sean Higgins, Washington Examiner, 1/29/17

President Trump is considering a move that would increase the official unemployment rate by a full point, and it’s an idea that many liberals would be OK with.

That’s because it wouldn’t involve any workers losing their jobs. Rather, the new administration is considering switching the calculation the Labor Department uses as the official unemployment rate in place of a broader definition of what constitutes unemployment.

It’s not a bad idea, said Heidi Shierholz, until recently the Labor Department’s chief economist. Done properly, the change might give a better, more complex portrait of what is going on in the economy, she said. In any event, it wouldn’t do any harm. “It would not be that the unemployment rate has actually jumped. We’d just be using a different set of data to calculate it,” she said.

The Labor Department releases numbers on national unemployment every month, most recently stating that the official rate was 4.7 percent. Most news stories echoed that figure, but it was actually only one of six calculations the department releases each month, each using a slightly different definition of unemployed. The numbers are collectively known as U-1 through U-6.

The official rate, known as U-3, calculates people who are out of work and actively looking for a new job. Critics have said that is too narrow of a definition because it doesn’t include the people who are not actively looking for jobs but who might if they thought that there were opportunities available. The department does calculate that in a number called U-5. Another figure, called U-6, includes those people and the underemployed — people who technically have jobs but are not getting full-time hours or wages.

Currently, the U-5 unemployment rate is 5.7 percent, while the U-6 rate is 9.2 percent.

Among the critics of U-3 are Trump and his Cabinet. In a written response to questions from senators released last week, Treasury Secretary-nominee Steven Mnuchin said the figure was “not a sufficient indicator of labor market health.” He said the calculation nevertheless had “excessive influence” on labor policy because it was inevitably the one repeated in all news reports. He said the department should use U-5 instead.

Mnuchin was echoing an argument that Trump has repeatedly made in public statements. The same view has been advanced by liberals such as Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Conservative groups like the idea, too.

“Great idea. About time they dispensed with the accounting trick designed to make things look better for the people in power than they really are,” said Matt Patterson, executive director of Americans for Tax Reform’s Center for Worker Freedom.