Trump Policies Create This: Consumer Sentiment Soars to Highest Level in 15 Years

By

While Chad Mayes, Kristin Olsen and Catharine Baker continue to oppose President Trump and some threaten to leave the GOP if he continues his policies, the world goes on—brighter because of Donald Trump. This is what the Never Trumpers OPPOSE.

Due to Trump policies:

Lowest unemployment is 50 years Lowest black, Hispanic, women, Asian and disabled unemployment historically. ISIS barely exists—we and the world are safer. Scams like the California High Speed Rail no longer get money from the Iowa farmer and New York cabbie. Manufacturing has come back to the United States. Over 100 Judges appointed to the Federal bench that believe in the Rule of Law and use the Constitution as a guide, not a suggestion. Taxes are lower—businesses and families have more money. Sacramento of course with its high tax rates creates higher taxes—which both Mayes and baker voted FOR (Cap and trade). Remember to thank them on January 1, 2020 when the gas tax goes up by as much as 72 cents a gallon—with $500 million of that money going to the choo choo to nowhere, thanks to them –per year!

Sadly our candidates are being told to ignore all of the above and not to mention or defend him. As the campaign goes on and the Trump voters see this, will they vote for a registered Republican that has nothing good to say about the President or does not support the President?

Now, thanks to President Trump, consumer confidence is highest in 15 years! Those are the results of Trump policies. Thought you should be reminded who talks and who works.

Consumer Sentiment Soars to Highest Level in 15 Years

JOHN CARNEY, Breitbart, 5/17/19

Consumer sentiment surged in May to its best level since 2004.

The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index in May jumped to a reading of 102.4 from April’s 97.2. Economists had expected a more modest pickup to 97.5.

This is the third survey showing economic conditions improving in May, following the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey and the New York Fed’s Empire State survey.

The index for consumer expectations rocketed higher, rising to 96 from 87.4 in April. The current economic conditions ticked up a tenth of a point to 112.4.

“Consumers viewed prospects for the overall economy much more favorably, with the economic outlook for the near and longer term reaching their highest levels since 2004,” the survey’s chief economist Richard Curtin said in a statement.

The gains in sentiment were recorded mostly before the trade negotiations with China, according to Curtin. The end of the month’s survey will more fully reflect any impact from the escalation in the trade fight with China.