Trump Promise Kept: State Department Say US Embassy in Jerusalem to Open in May

Since 1995—23 years ago, it has been the law of the United States that Jerusalem is the Capitol of the State of Israel—Clinton, Bush I and Obama all refused to obey the law of our nation. It took President Trump just one year, to obey the law and announced as he did in December, 2017, that Jerusalem is the Capitol of Israel. Now we know that on May 14, 2018-ten weeks from now, it will be official, the U.S. embassy will be established where 23 years ago Congress mandated. Maybe Trump is right—politicians can not be trusted—23 years, three Presidents, two Democrat and a Republican, all refuse to obey the law. It took a citizen, NON politician to obey the law. Why is this important? The same three presidents refused to obey our immigration laws—in fact Obama used your tax dollars to import hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens, thousands of them MS-13 gangsters and terrorists, into our nation , then gave amnesty to over 800,000 illegal aliens—against the laws and after Congress said NO. From Wikipedia, “The Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995 is a public law of the United States passed by the 104th Congress on October 23, 1995. The proposed law was adopted by the Senate (93–5), and the House (374–37). The Act became law without a presidential signature on November 8, 1995.” Yup Democrats and Republican all agreed—but three Presidents dishonored their oath of office.

State Department Say US Embassy in Jerusalem to Open in May

DAN MCCUE, Courthousenews, 2/23/18

(CN) – The State Department announced Friday that the United States will open its new Israeli embassy in Jerusalem in May.

In a written statement, state Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the opening “will coincide with Israel’s 70 anniversary.”

Initially, the embassy will be located in the Arnona neighborhood, in a modern building that now houses consular operations of U.S. Consulate General Jerusalem, Nauert said.

“Those consular operations, including American citizen and visa services, will continue at the Arnona facility without interruption, as part of the Embassy,” the statement continued. “Consulate General Jerusalem will continue to operate as an independent mission with an unchanged mandate, from its historic Agron Road location.”

The State Department plan is for the interim embassy in Arnona to contain office space for the ambassador and a small staff.

By the end of next year, however, the department intends to open a new Embassy Jerusalem annex on the Arnona compound that will provide the ambassador and his team with expanded interim office space.

“In parallel, we have started the search for a site for our permanent embassy to Israel,” Nauert said. “The planning and construction of which will be a longer-term undertaking.”

President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on Dec. 6, 2017, and announced plans to relocate the US embassy, currently based in Tel Aviv, to the city.

The announcement, long-sought by Israel, breaks with decades of US policy and inspired strong objections from Palestinian officials.

It also suggest a dramatically stepped-up timeline for the move. As recently as last month, Vice President Mike Pence said the embassy would likely open in 2019.

Hours before the State Department announcement, President Trump boasted of his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in suburban Washington.

“You know, every president campaigned on, ‘We’re going to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel,’” Trump said as the room erupted in applause. “Everybody — for many Presidents — you’ve been reading it. And then they never pulled it off. And I now know why.

“Because I put the word out that I may do it. Right? I said, I’d do it in my campaign, so that usually means — unless I find something — I’m going to do it. I was hit by more countries and more pressure and more people calling, begging me, ‘Don’t do it. Don’t do it. Don’t do it.’ I said, ‘We have to do it. It’s the right thing to do. It’s the right thing to do. We have to do it.’ And I did it,” the president said.

In related news, the Associated Press reported Friday that the Trump administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of a new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.

Lawyers at the State Department are looking into the legality of accepting private donations to cover some or all of the embassy costs, the AP said.