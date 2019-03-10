How dumb do Democrats think the American voter has become? They claim President Trump hates Hispanics. Yet, thanks to his economic politics, they have historically low unemployment. Yet, the Democrats easily lie to the public and CNN and the rest of the Fake News media repeat the lie.
Isn’t it time to tell the Democrats to stop lying? At what point will the Hispanic community speak up?
Trump Record: Hispanic Unemployment Rate Sets Record Low in February
By Craig Bannister, cnsnews, 3/8/19
The national seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for Hispanics and Latinos in the U.S. labor force set a record low of 4.3% in February, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data released Friday show.
In February, the unemployment rate for Hispanics and Latinos, aged 16 and up, was 4.3%, down from 4.9% in January. February broke its record low of 4.4% set in October of 2018 and matched in December of 2018. BLS began tracking Hispanic-Latino employment data in 1973.
The number of Hispanics employed fell to 27,480,000 down from 27,579,000 in January and off from its record high of 27,701,000 in December. Both the number participating in the workplace and Hispanics’ labor force participation rate dropped for first time in six month.
Hispanic-Latino employment statistics for February 2019:
- Unemployment rate: 4.3%, down from 4.9% in January.
- Civilian Noninstitutionalized Population (16+ years old): 43,127,000 up from 43,044,000 in January.
- Number Participating in Labor Force:28,724,000 down from 28,985,000 in January.
- Labor Force Participation:66.6% downfrom 67.3% in January.
- Number Employed:27,480,000 down from 27,579,000 in January.
- Number Unemployed: 1,245,000 down from 1,406,000 in January.
