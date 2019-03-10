Trump Record: Hispanic Unemployment Rate Sets Record Low in February

How dumb do Democrats think the American voter has become? They claim President Trump hates Hispanics. Yet, thanks to his economic politics, they have historically low unemployment. Yet, the Democrats easily lie to the public and CNN and the rest of the Fake News media repeat the lie.

“The national seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for Hispanics and Latinos in the U.S. labor force set a record low of 4.3% in February , U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data released Friday show.

In February, the unemployment rate for Hispanics and Latinos, aged 16 and up, was 4.3%, down from 4.9% in January. February broke its record low of 4.4% set in October of 2018 and matched in December of 2018. BLS began tracking Hispanic-Latino employment data in 1973.

Isn’t it time to tell the Democrats to stop lying? At what point will the Hispanic community speak up?