Trump Saves Babies—Planned Parenthood Loses 9th Circuit Case to Steal Tax $$

9th Circuit sides with Trump over Planned Parenthood

Don Surber, 7/12/19



Reuters reported, “A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected emergency bids to temporarily set aside its recent decision allowing the Trump administration to enforce a ‘gag rule’ that could strip Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers of federal funding for family planning.



“By a 7-4 vote, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals let stand its June 20 decision lifting injunctions blocking enforcement of the rule, which makes clinics ineligible for Title X family planning funds if they provide abortion referrals.”



The 7 judges in the majority were appointed by Republican presidents including two Trump appointees. The other 4 were Democrat appointees.



President Donald John Trump has appointed 44 circuit judges. A Republican Senate has confirmed 42 of them with 2 awaiting a decision.



The Hyde Amendment bars taxpayer funding of abortion.



Reuters reported, “Announced in February, the rule largely restored a rule that had been created in 1988 and upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1991, only to be suspended by the Clinton administration in 1993.”



Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, said, “This is a victory for commonsense, life-affirming policy.



“The Protect Life rule ensures that the people helping women plan for families are not misusing appointments to market abortions at taxpayer expense.”



She also said, “Title X had become a marketing slush fund for Planned Parenthood, and the Trump Administration and the American people won today.”



The Washington Times reported, “The Title X overhaul opened the door for pro-life pregnancy centers to receive funds by removing the requirement for ‘nondirective counseling on abortion.’ In March, the Obria Group of California became the first such center to receive a Title X grant.



“The rule also requires a ‘clear financial and physical separation’ between abortion procedures and other family-planning services, a mandate scheduled to take effect in March 2020.”