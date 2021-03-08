By

Could this be a coincidence? Three weeks ago the Chair of the Republican National Committee, using RNC assets and resources, did a promotional piece pushing the re-election of the Chair of the California Republican Party. The same person that protected the Lincoln Project. The same person that on the pages of the L.A. Times told candidates not to even mention President Trump, an outspoken opponent of Trump and Trump supporters. The Chair of the RNC is Ronna Romney McDaniel. Her appearance on video at the California Republican Party convention, to open the event and to use it to endorse an Anti-Trumper must have made her uncle Mitt proud. No so much Republicans across the nation. Just days later, President Trump has stopped allowing the RNC, and other GOP organizations that use donations to defeat conservatives and Trump supporters are no longer going to use the Trump name to raise funds to kill supporters of the Constitution at the voting booths. “Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have sent a cease and desist letter to the Republican National Committee (RNC) demanding that they stop using his name and likeness for fundraising efforts. The letters were also sent to the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) and National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC). Was the Ronna Romney McDaniel abuse of Trump at the CRP convention part of the reason he is stopping the RNC from raising money that will then be used to elect No Trumpers and defeat those that believe in Republican ideals and refuse to compromise?

Trump Sent a Cease-and-Desist to the RNC Demanding They Stop Using His Name

By Cassandra Fairbanks, The Gateway Pundit, 3/6/21





Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have sent a cease and desist letter to the Republican National Committee (RNC) demanding that they stop using his name and likeness for fundraising efforts.

The letters were also sent to the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) and National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC).

This follows a report that Trump and his new campaign team are also cracking down on the use of the president’s name for fundraising

According to a scoop from Politico on Saturday, Trump wants the organizations to stop “using his name and likeness on fundraising emails and merchandise.”

Politico also reported that “Trump was furious that his name has been bandied about by organizations that help Republicans who voted to impeach him — without his permission. Trump, who made his fortune in licensing, has always been sensitive to how his name has been used to fundraise and support members, even while in office.”

The RNC sent out two emails on Friday dropping Trump’s name — the first asking people to donate to sign a virtual “thank you card” for him.

Advertisement – story continues below

“President Trump will ALWAYS stand up for the American People, and I just thought of the perfect way for you to show that you support him!” the email states. “As one of President Trump’s MOST LOYAL supporters, I think that YOU, deserve the great honor of adding your name to the Official Trump ‘Thank You’ Card.”

The second urged people to hurry up and sign the “card” and give them money.

The report says that insiders are privately saying that it would be impossible not to use his name because of how popular he is with the Republican base.

“President Trump remains committed to the Republican Party and electing America First conservatives, but that doesn’t give anyone – friend or foe – permission to use his likeness without explicit approval,” a Trump adviser told Politico.