Trump taps talk radio icon Michael Savage for Presidio post

by Paul Bedard, Washington Examiner, 3/26/20

President Trump has singled out a second conservative talk show icon in the Radio Hall of Fame for special recognition.

In a statement, he tapped Michael Savage to serve on the board of the Presidio Trust that teams with the National Park Service to manage the Presidio of San Francisco, the former military fort that is part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

The release referred to his birth name, Michael A. Weiner, not Savage’s professional name.

For Savage, whose Savage Nation radio show is on 200 stations and is also a giant podcast, the appointment was recognition for his environmental work and support for the military.

He said that Trump was aware of his background and “asked if I would like to serve on the Presidio Trust. I hope to help save this great legacy while also reminding the public of the military significance of this land,” he told Secrets.

His appointment comes just weeks after Trump gave fellow conservative radio big Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the last State of the Union address.

Savage is known nationally for his conservative talk show and his motto, “borders, language, culture.”

But he also has his doctorate in ethnobotanical research from the University of California. The United Nations has recognized his research, he has written on Native American trial folk medicine, and created a famous master plan for greening the U.S. in 1975 that had people calling him the “Johnny Appleseed” of his generation.