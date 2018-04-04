By

Trump To Illegal Immigrant ‘Caravan’: No, You Aren’t Citizens And, No, U.S. Border Is Not ‘Open’

Investors Daily Editorial, 4/4/18



Immigration: Another day, another manufactured crisis. In this one, a “caravan” of 1,200 people from Central America (mainly Honduras) are making their way up through Guatemala and Mexico to the U.S. border. Once there, they plan to “demand” amnesty. If the U.S. fails to defend its border, all of us will regret it later.

This is no cry for help, or a group of helpless refugees in dire need of humanitarian aid. It’s a gang of politicized malcontents, organized by a leftist group called Pueblos Sin Fronteras, or People Without Borders in the North American vernacular. Remember the hundreds of “unaccompanied” Central American children that flooded our borders a while back? Same thing.

Perhaps the People Without Borders leadership believe they’re going to bring the entire immigration crisis to a head with this stunt. Well, they may be right, but not in the way that they think.

President Trump is pushing Congress hard for tougher immigration laws, even asking Republicans in the Senate to employ the “nuclear option” — a filibuster-free vote — to get the job done.

By the way, Mexico, which frequently criticizes the U.S. for its “harsh” immigration policies, is far harder on Latin American immigrants than the U.S. would ever dream of being. Illegal immigrants who enter Mexico are immediately apprehended, jailed and summarily sent home. Their southern border is secure.

That’s why it’s curious to read a Reuters dispatch that notes “Local (Mexican) officials have offered lodging in town squares and empty warehouses or arranged transport for the migrants…But the help may not be entirely altruistic. ‘The authorities want us to leave their cities,’ said Rodrigo Abeha, an organizer from Pueblo Sin Fronteras. ‘They’ve been helping us, in part to speed the massive group out of their jurisdictions.’ ”

That certainly sounds plausible. But so does the idea that Mexico’s federal government, which loathes Trump, wants to create chaos on the border to force his hand. It’s really perfect, since it isn’t Mexicans this time who are crossing but people from other Central American countries. Mexican officials can just shrug and say, “It’s not our fault.” But it is.

Mexico isn’t just mad at Trump. It’s also just kicked off its once every six years presidential election. Right out of the gate, leftist former Mexico City Mayor Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has an 18-point lead over his nearest rivals. The candidate of the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, sits in third place — a dismal showing for the party that literally built modern Mexico, for good or ill.

“A Lopez Obrador victory could usher in a Mexican government less accommodating toward the United States, where President Donald Trump has stoked trade tensions with Mexico and aggressively moved to curb immigration,” Reuters wrote.

Is this a move by Mexico’s President Enrique Peña Nieto to politically outflank Lopez Obrador by moving to his left on immigration to give the PRI candidate a boost, while also sticking a thumb, metaphorically speaking, in Donald Trump’s eye?

Peña Nieto is known to despise Trump, even canceling an official White House visit in February because Trump refused to back down on his demand that Mexico pay for the border wall. Is putting out the welcome mat for the Pueblos Sin Fronteras Pena Nieto’s revenge?

If so, it’s awfully foolish and awfully petty. He will hand the next president of Mexico, whoever he is, a deeply damaged relationship with the United States. Mexico has many problems, and needs U.S. help to solve them.

Meanwhile, the Central Americans have demands, including that the U.S. “respect our rights as refugees and our right to dignified work to be able to support our families.” And, of course, they want the U.S. to “open the borders to us because we are as much citizens as the people of the countries where we are and/or travel.”

Yes, they’re that divorced from reality.

Because Trump isn’t about to let the Central American throng cross the border, and he’ll have support from average Americans. It’s possible he’ll even deploy troops. Will the “refugees” instigate a violent confrontation? We wouldn’t put it past the leftist leaders of this political caravan. The left has a rich history of sacrificing the very people it pretends to help on the altar of socialist ideals. What better way to win the immigration debate than to have a few martyrs?

In the meantime, Trump tweeted out: “DACA is dead because the Democrats didn’t care or act, and now everyone wants to get onto the DACA bandwagon … No longer works. Must build Wall and secure our borders with proper border legislation. Democrats want No Borders, hence drugs and crime!” He’s right: The Democrats pretended to be all in for the “dreamers,” but when it came to cutting a deal with Trump, they refused.

This is a reminder for all those who don’t know: Nations that don’t control their borders cease to exist. Their laws no longer mean anything. Democracy ceases to function. It’s a constant lesson from history, one the U.S. would be wise to heed.