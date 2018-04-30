Trump to pull feds out of K-12 education–another WIN

This is great news for parents, teachers and students. It is bad news for the education industry trying to downgrade American education. No longer will they be able to dumb down education in your community by controlling the Swamp.

“President Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to start pulling the federal government out of K-12 education, following through on a campaign promise to return school control to state and local officials.

“For too long the government has imposed its will on state and local governments. The result has been education that spends more and achieves far, far, far less,” Mr. Trump said. “My administration has been working to reverse this federal power grab and give power back to families, cities [and] states — give power back to localities.”

This along with the Janus decision, will recreate an government education system—all of this in the first two years of the Trump Administration. Courts, taxes, terrorists, education—just some of the victories of Trump. As for me, I am NOT tired of winning.