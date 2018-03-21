Trump: Wall With Mexico—Arizona: Wall Between Itself and California

By

"As we look in Arizona, we often look into the dangers of the southern border," the Arizona congresswoman said during a round-table discussion at the White House Tuesday. "But if these dangerous policies continue out of California, we might need to build a wall between California and Arizona as well to keep these dangerous criminals out of our state," she said jokingly. In all seriousness, however, she noted that California shouldn't think the effects of their policies are contained within state lines.

McSally: We May Need a Border Wall Between California and Arizona

Leah Barkoukis, Townhall, 3/21/18

There are a lot of dangers Arizona faces from the southern border, but according to GOP Rep. Martha McSally—that may not be the only place the state needs protection from.

“As we look in Arizona, we often look into the dangers of the southern border,” the Arizona congresswoman said during a round-table discussion at the White House Tuesday.

“But if these dangerous policies continue out of California, we might need to build a wall between California and Arizona as well to keep these dangerous criminals out of our state,” she said jokingly.

In all seriousness, however, she noted that California shouldn’t think the effects of their policies are contained within state lines.

California can’t just “provide sanctuary for these criminals and think that it’s only impacting California dangerously,” she said.

The Trump administration earlier this month filed a lawsuit against the state over its sanctuary policies, arguing California is deliberately “obstructing the United States’ enforcement of federal immigration law.”

Regardless of the state’s new sanctuary status, which went into effect at the start of the new year, acting ICE Director Thomas Homan said it won’t prevent his agency from enforcing federal law in the state. He also argued politicians need to be held accountable.

“We’ve got to start charging some of these politicians with crimes,” he said earlier this year. “These politicians can’t make these decisions and be held unaccountable for people dying. I mean, we need to hold these politicians accountable for their actions.”