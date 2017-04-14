By

One of my neighbors loves to fish and brings back lots of photos of the fish he caught—but no fish. He catches them, creates a selfie, then releases the fish back into the river or ocean. Obama was a lot like that. He would have ICE catch illegal aliens, give them a ticket to appear at a hearing 4-5 years from now—and then release them to violate our laws some more. That policy has ended, under Federal law, illegal aliens will be caught and detained till a hearing—and then either released or deported—no more crimes on the streets for these criminals. “Mr. Sessions said his enforcement priorities will end the “catch and release” practices of the Obama administration and give the Justice Department a more active role in stemming illegal immigration. Prosecutors should prioritize cases against smugglers and should bring felony charges against illegal immigrants who have been removed before and have sneaked back into the U.S. or have other criminal convictions on their records, according to the guidance issued by the attorney general. This is a big change—from an Attorney General that sold assault weapons to the Mexican cartels, to an Attorney General that refuses to break the law. No wonder the Left is hysterical—they refuse to obey rules or laws and hate those that do.

Trump’s Justice Department to end ‘catch and release’ immigration policy

By Andrea Noble – The Washington Times, 4/11/17

Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared “a new era” in immigration enforcement on Tuesday, saying his prosecutors will try to bring stiffer criminal charges against repeat illegal immigrants and smugglers as part of President Trump’s crackdown.

Mr. Sessions said his enforcement priorities will end the “catch and release” practices of the Obama administration and give the Justice Department a more active role in stemming illegal immigration.

Prosecutors should prioritize cases against smugglers and should bring felony charges against illegal immigrants who have been removed before and have sneaked back into the U.S. or have other criminal convictions on their records, according to the guidance issued by the attorney general.

“For those that continue to seek improper and illegal entry into this country, be forewarned: This is a new era. This is the Trump era,” Mr. Sessions said during a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in Nogales, Arizona. “The lawlessness, the abdication of the duty to enforce our laws, and the catch and release policies of the past are over.”

As part of a broader plan to reduce backlogs in immigration courts and to speed up the deportation process, the Justice Department will hire 125 more immigration judges over the next two years, the attorney general said.

The Bush administration pioneered a broad policy of bringing criminal charges against illegal immigrants under what was dubbed Operation Streamline. Analysts said it was effective in helping cut the flow of illegal immigrants from Mexico, but it also led to clogged dockets in federal courts.