By

It costs California $21 billion a year for the benefits received by illegal aliens. They crowd our schools, hospitals and roads. They cause fewer cops on the streets, approximately one third of State prison “residents” are illegal aliens. We may have two million or more illegal aliens in our State of 38 million. So, when it is stated that California could be targeted by President Trump, that is to be expected—we also have a porous border with Mexico—we even had AG Eric Holder selling assault weapons to Mexican cartels, with them using the guns to kill American law enforcement agents. “Of the nation’s estimate 11.1 million undocumented residents, an estimated 1 million live in the Los Angeles area, just slightly fewer than are thought to be in the New York City metro. Add in another 250,000 in Riverside-San Bernardino, 240,000 in the San Francisco area, 170,000 in San Diego and 120,000 in San Jose and it adds up to nearly 30 percent of all of the undocumented aliens in the nation. Mr. Trump’s new policy will see federal agents rounding up undocumented residents who have been convicted of any crime, according to the New York Times on Tuesday from Department of Homeland Security documents.” Kate Steinle would be alive today if Trump instead of Obama had been President…Obama lied (about upholding the law) and people died.

Trump’s newest immigration crackdown could target California

Central Valley Business Times, 2/21/17

Golden State’s major metros have some of the largest numbers of deportable people

“Conducting targeted enforcement operations”

The newest immigration crackdown policy from the Donald Trump administration could see California in its crosshairs.

The Golden State’s largest metropolitan areas have some of the nation’s highest concentrations of undocumented aliens, according to a recent study by the nonpartisan Pew Research Center.

Of the nation’s estimate 11.1 million undocumented residents, an estimated 1 million live in the Los Angeles area, just slightly fewer than are thought to be in the New York City metro.

Add in another 250,000 in Riverside-San Bernardino, 240,000 in the San Francisco area, 170,000 in San Diego and 120,000 in San Jose and it adds up to nearly 30 percent of all of the undocumented aliens in the nation.

Mr. Trump’s new policy will see federal agents rounding up undocumented residents who have been convicted of any crime, according to the New York Times on Tuesday from Department of Homeland Security documents.

“Within 180 days, ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] will carry out a number of actions to implement the enforcement priorities stated in the executive order. Some of those actions include, but are not limited to, conducting targeted enforcement operations and allocating resources to work in jurisdictions with violent crime tied to gang activities.”

Despite the president’s earlier declaration of a hiring freeze for the federal government, the new immigration policies call for hiring as many as About 10,000 additional immigration and customs agents “as well as additional mission support and legal staff necessary to support their ac