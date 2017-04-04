Tulare a Victim of ADA Lawsuit Scam by One Man and San Jose Law Firm

By

There is a San Jose law firm that knows how to make money. Use ONE plaintiff, file dozens of lawsuits in a town or area—then the firm gets a settlement and makes money by just filing the paperwork. “A San Jose law firm has filed hundreds of lawsuits in federal court against Central Valley businesses, alleging failure to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act standards. Most recently, at least six Oval Park area businesses received notice of a suit, making them the latest defendants in an unending practice that expands at least every 18 months. Owners of the restaurants and convenient stores said they were unaware of the violations and they received no warning.” And this is legal—because Sacramento Democrats allow it. “Jose Trujillo is named in the lawsuits, filed by the Mission Law Firm of San Jose. According to federal court records, the Oval Park area businesses are just the latest defendants in suits filed on Trujillo’s behalf. Federal records show Trujillo is the plaintiff in 82 similar cases, including locations in Visalia, Woodlake, Ivanhoe and Traver, filed over the last 18 months. Since the beginning of the year, 32 cases have been filed in Trujillo’s name. The records show 49 have been settled. Facing a lengthy, costly legal battle that could hurt their bottom line, business owners decide for a settlement, said Attorney Kathleen Phillips.”

San Jose firm fills court with claims local disabled people are denied access

Luis Hernandez , Visalia Delta, 3/31/17

A San Jose law firm has filed hundreds of lawsuits in federal court against Central Valley businesses, alleging failure to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

Most recently, at least six Oval Park area businesses received notice of a suit, making them the latest defendants in an unending practice that expands at least every 18 months.

Owners of the restaurants and convenient stores said they were unaware of the violations and they received no warning.

“We didn’t know anything,” said Pieaae Bangkoknoy, owner of Bangkoknoy Thai Grocery Store. “We were just handed the papers. We didn’t know what was going on.”

The grocery store has been in business for 23 years and Bangkoknoy said he had no prior complaints.

The Mini Tropicana market, next door to the Thai grocery store on Court Street, was also noticed.

“It’s like getting hit with a bucket of cold water,” said Maria Alvarez, the market’s owner. “It’s scary. You feel angry because it’s like someone is coming here to get your money.”

The two businesses, as well as at least four others in the Oval area, were asked to improve ADA access, including ease of access to the business, widening store aisles or mark handicap parking, which can cost thousands of dollars, and asked to pay $75,000 to the plaintiff.

Costs can quickly add up for small business owners, Bangkoknoy said.

After paying for merchandise, utilities, and other operating costs, Bangkoknoy said there’s not much left over.

“Nobody wants to pay that amount,” he said. “You just get by.”

There’s a commonality on the suits: the plaintiff.

A frequent flyer in court

A lawsuit landslide

Jose Trujillo is named in the lawsuits, filed by the Mission Law Firm of San Jose. According to federal court records, the Oval Park area businesses are just the latest defendants in suits filed on Trujillo’s behalf.

Federal records show Trujillo is the plaintiff in 82 similar cases, including locations in Visalia, Woodlake, Ivanhoe and Traver, filed over the last 18 months. Since the beginning of the year, 32 cases have been filed in Trujillo’s name. The records show 49 have been settled.

Facing a lengthy, costly legal battle that could hurt their bottom line, business owners decide for a settlement, said Attorney Kathleen Phillips.

“That’s why they settle so quickly. They have the choice to fight or go out of business,” she said. “So they settle quickly.”

Local representatives and business advocates reproach what Trujillo and Mission Law Firm are doing, calling it “legal extortion.”

“Somebody is taking the spirit of the ADA compliance law and taking advantage,” said Gail Zurek, Visalia Chamber of Commerce CEO and president. “I understand there’s a need for access for those with disabilities. But that’s not what Trujillo had in mind going to the businesses.”

Zurek said an ADA compliance lawsuit can easily mean small businesses have to shut down.

“That’s not what the Oval needs,” she said. “It needs strong businesses; not empty buildings.”

While each of the lawsuits seeks $75,000 in damages, according to court records, records in at least two cases show the law firm is willing to settle for $4,000 in damages plus legal costs that ranged between $4,000 and $5,000.

Defendants and their lawyers in other cases that have been settled would not reveal what they paid to get rid of the suit, citing a confidentiality agreement they said they were required to sign.

A tidal wave of court filings

A lawsuit landslide

In total, more than 1,000 ADA compliance cased have been filed in the United States Federal Court Eastern District since January 2015. The district covers an area from the Oregon border to the Tehachapis and from the Coastal range to the Nevada state line. As of Friday, there were 308 ADA compliance cases active in Eastern District.

The Mission law firm, which was called the Moore Law Firm until recently, files ADA lawsuits in the names of many plaintiffs. The Times-Delta/Advance-Register counted 10 plaintiffs with lawsuits in the Eastern District filed by Mission.

One is Rachel Lobato, in whose name the Mission firm has filed 36 lawsuits between January 2015 and October 2016, some in Tulare County. Other plaintiffs presented by the firm have as many as 56 cases.

The firm appears to be headed by Tanya Moore. Most of the Tulare County lawsuits were filed by an attorney in the firm, Zachary Best.

Moore is not the only law firm in the ADA business. There’s one in Phoenix, The Strojnik Law Firm, operated by Peter Kristofer Strojnik. There’s another in Stockton, several in Southern California and one in Chico that put its target practice in its name, the Disabled Advocacy Group. Signed into law on July 26, 1990, the American Disability Act is a comprehensive civil right law prohibiting discrimination on the basis of disability, including access to commercial facilities and public accommodations.

Best, the Bay Area-based attorney representing Trujillo, provided a position paper.

In the seven-page document, his law firm addresses the topics brought up by the business owners and their advocates and point out that the number of suits simply illustrate the lack of ADA compliance.

“Businesses that argue they are being hurt by these actions with the damages and attorney fees that result need only follow the law and their concerns will be assuaged,” the document in part read. “The public should be outraged that persons with disabilities are still denied access. But the disabled community is yet another inconvenient truth, and easier to vilify that correct the injustice.”

As for the notion, suits are filed simply seeking money, the document reads: “Under California Law, ADA plaintiffs may recover money damages in addition to an order requiring defendants to remove the barriers.”

The document continued: “While there are always instances of abuse, the vast majority of ADA actions are legitimate.”

A phone message seeking comment from Trujillo wasn’t returned.

Best, in an email, later said he told Trujillo not to make public comments for this report.

Pleadings filed by Best say Trujillo is “substantially limited in his ability to walk and uses a wheelchair or cane for mobility.” The lawsuits, which are almost identical, say the businesses Trujillo is suing have barriers or impediments which limit his use of the business.

Nowhere in any of the court documents the Times-Delta/Advance-Register examined was there any indication Trujillo or the Mission Law Firm showed proof the barriers existed. Few if any of these cases go to trial, where the claims could be challenged.

Businesses beyond the Oval targeted

A lawsuit landslide

Court records show ADA compliance lawsuits have been filed against Visalia Adventure Park, A&W Restaurant, Save Mart Supermarket, Smart & Final, Burlington Coat Factory, Oak Furniture Liquidators, the McDonald’s Restaurant on Noble and Flyer gas station on East Main Street.

Craig Van Horn, an owner of A&W restaurants, including one targeted in downtown Visalia and another in Tulare, said he is conscious about access for those who are handicapped.

“They have the same rights of access,” he said.

Diane Kaus, assistant director of case management at the Central Valley Regional Center, said ADA access is a serious issue. The regional center’s mission is to help individuals with development disabilities and children at risk.

Easy access to facility and designated parking are things those without disabilities may easily miss, she said.

“We take it for granted,” she said. “If you can’t walk in, you feel like a second-class citizen. Nobody wants to be considered a second-class citizen.”

Stemming from the suit, Van Horn said he had an outside ordering window lowered, placed wheelchair accessible stickers on the tables and switched the way a door opens. He said he’s also planning on addressing the grade on a handicap parking stall.

“I am hoping to take care of that over the next month,” he said.

Van Horn said he couldn’t provide further details on the case’s settlement because of the confidentiality clause.

Already, A&W has been inspected, Van Horn said.

While also bound by a confidentiality clause, Phillips said she couldn’t provide specific settlement amounts. But the amounts are significantly lower than the $75,000 listed on the lawsuit.

Phillips said there’s a tight balance between ADA access and asking business owners to pay for costly repairs.

“You have to balance those two interests,” she said. “You have to look at the two sides. You have to look at people with disabilities and their right to access and the business owners getting hit with lawsuits.”

Will state legislation help?

A lawsuit landslide

There’s current legislation seeking to strike that balance.

California Assemblyman Devon Mathis (R-Visalia) introduce AB 150, which calls for a six-month grace period from the time an ADA access compliance is noticed to the time legal action can be taken.

The bill, introduced for the 2017-2018 session, also calls for halting legal action against a small business if a good faith effort to correct the violations has been made. As defined by the bill, a small business includes any enterprise with 50 or fewer full-time employees.

Zurek said Mathis’ legislation will be helpful.

“That bill goes a long way for organizations to make changes,” she said. “The six-month moratorium will allow them to make corrections.”

The Porterville Chamber of Commerce also supports Mathis’ bill.

According to the proposal, current law doesn’t allow for businesses that didn’t intentionally violate ADA regulation to complete violations.

“[Current law] provides no grace periods for these organizations to rectify the violation, prior to expensive legal proceedings,” according to the bill.

In supporting the bill, the Porterville Chamber of Commerce said Mathis’ proposed legislation seeks to reduce frivolous lawsuits while preserving the intent of ADA.

“Legislation will reduce unnecessary lawsuits while ensuring compliance to the ADA,” the chamber said.

Phillips agreed.

“I think the legislation is addressing the concern,” she said.

Mathis’ proposed legislation is yet to come before any committees.

Previously, emergency litigation was approved to halt legal action when there are minor violations.

Case study: Pixley fight

A lawsuit landslide

Trujillo also appears as a plaintiff in a suit against F&M Market in Tulare. That’s one of the suits Phillips is defending.

Phillips is also handling a case involving El Sarape, a popular restaurant in Pixley. The two-year-old case, which includes 96 court filings, is likely headed to court over the summer, Phillips said.

According to court documents, Plaintiff Lobato, described in the lawsuit as disabled, visited the restaurant on Jan. 11, 2015 and noticed a handful of violations:

Designated handicapped parking.

The women’s restroom entrance and interior lacked proper clearances.

The toilet in the women’s bathroom lacked grab bars.

The lavatory in the women’s restroom had a cabinet, making it difficult for Lobato to wash up.

According to the lawsuit, the business owners knew about the violations, had the means to change them and ignored them.

The actions, according to the lawsuit, are obvious and discriminatory.

The suit, filed on May 5, 2015, against the Mexican food restaurant, seeks compensation as well as the violations to be corrected.

In a January filing, the defendants denied all allegations, assert 33 affirmative defenses and call Lobato’s visit “not based on good faith” and frivolous. In the filing, the defendants are seeking to recover litigation costs, including attorneys’ fees and costs of suit.

The defendants also demand a jury trial.

Phillips said court proceedings are expensive, but the restaurant owners are willing to stand against the suit.

“They don’t feel it is right,” she said.

Because the suit is pending, Phillips said she can’t comment specifically on the case or provide further details.

And, unless there’s a settlement, the case will go to court over the summer.

Below is a table containing all the cases naming Jose Trujillo as a plaintiff.

Name Address City Distance Date Reason Cheaper Gas & Food 1301 North Court Street Visalia Unspecified 8/14/2015 Unspecified Union Bank 2001 South Mooney Boulevard Visalia Near 8/24/2015 Withdraw cash Circle 7 Liquor 2020 North Dinuba Avenue Visalia Unspecified 9/1/2015 Gas, food JCM Mini Mart 1410 West Houston Avenue Visalia Unspecified 9/1/2015 Unspecified The Furniture Deal 2238 South Mooney Boulevard Visalia Near 9/16/2015 Furniture Big Kmart 3247 Noble Avenue Visalia Near 9/16/2015 Groceries Kohl’s 2208 South Mooney Boulevard Visalia Near 9/17/2015 Shopping Los Arbolitos 836 East Visalia Road Visalia 10 miles 9/17/2015 Lunch with family Tacos Galacticos 1223 East Houston Avenue Visalia Near 10/1/2015 Food Double D Mini Market 1500 West Houston Avenue Visalia Near 10/1/2015 Unspecified A & W Restaurant 133 North J Street Tulare In vicinity 10/1/2015 Lunch with family Oak Furniture Liquidators 8246 West Mineral King 6 miles 10/2/2015 Furniture Pizza Hut 250 South Akers Street Visalia Near 10/2/2015 Dinner with family Tint Master Visalia 6420 South Mooney Boulevard Visalia Near 10/3/2015 Windows tinted A & W Restaurant 301 North Willis Street Visalia Near 10/3/2015 eat Shop N Go/Los Primos Taqueria 2411 North Dinuba Boulevard Visalia Near 10/3/2015 Gas, food Carniceria Zapatlan 1714 West Houston Avenue Visalia Near 10/3/2015 Groceries Jimmy Johns 2038 South Mooney Boulevard Visalia 4 miles 10/6/2015 Lunch with family FedEx 9510 West Airport Drive Visalia Near 10/6/2015 Ship documents A1 Food & Gas Mart 32792 Road 124 Visalia Near 10/7/2015 Gas Baja Fresh 2038 S. Mooney Blvd Visalia Near 10/8/2015 Dinner with family Big 5 Sporting Goods 1430 S Mooney Blvd Visalia Near 10/8/2015 Sports equipment for daughter Scotty’s Donuts 1600 West Houston Avenue Visalia Near 10/9/2015 Donuts Carniceria Jalisco 301 Northeast Third Avenue 301 Northeast Third Avenu Visalia Near 10/10/2015 Groceries Premier Auto Sales 2400 East Main Street Visalia Near 10/11/2015 Car Cypress Bakery 2126 North Dinuba Boulevard Visalia Near 10/11/2015 Bread Tortilleria La Mejor Del Valle 684 South Farmersville Boulevard Farmersville In vicinity 10/11/2015 Groceries Mercado Sol Del Valle 207 North Farmersville Boulevard Farmersville 10 miles 10/11/2015 Groceries Quiznos Sub 5103 West Goshen Avenue Visalia Close 10/17/2015 Lunch with daughter United Growers, Inc. 15740 Avenue 296 Visalia Near 10/29/2015 Horticultural products Ben Maddox Pik N Go 1122 North Ben Maddox Way Visalia Near 11/7/2015 Gas Victorian Market 249 East Tulare Street Visalia Near 11/8/2015 Gas and refreshments Shop N Save 329 NE Third Avenu Visalia Near 11/14/2015 Groceries Office Depot 2425 S. Mooney Blvd. Visalia 4 miles 4/8/2016 Printing documents Casa Blanca Market 28809 Road 156 Visalia Near 5/19/2016 Refreshments Dann’s Discount Auto Sales 900 E. Center Ave Visalia 3 miles 5/23/2016 Vehicle El Taco Rico 520 West Olive Avenue Porterville 30 miles 5/26/2016 Lunch Super 7 41304 Road 128 Orosi 15 miles 6/1/2016 Refreshments Princess Superette 450 W. Caldwell Avenue Visalia Near 6/1/2016 Gas Big Discount 40385 Road 128 Cutler Near 6/1/2016 Shopping Colima Mexican Restaurant 500 South Linwood Street Visalia Near 6/3/2016 Lunch with family Country Market 38408 Road 80 Dinuba 15 miles 6/4/2016 refreshments Cutler Food Mart 40312 Road 128 Cutler 15 miles 6/4/2016 Gas, lottery rickets El Rincon Mini Mart 41289 Road 128 Orosi 15 miles 6/4/2016 Money transfer Cutler Liquor 40344 Road 128 Cutler 15 miles 6/4/2016 Money transfer Budget Rent a Car 340 South Burke Street Visalia Near 6/7/2016 vehicle rental Flyers 1375 E Mineral King Visalia 5 mi 6/10/2016 Gas and snacks Ivanhoe Drive-In/Triangle Drive-In 32841 Road 160 Ivanhoe 10 miles 7/16/2016 Dinner La Estrellita Market 15917 Ave 328 Ivanhoe 9 miles 7/16/2016 Beverages Taqueria Super Taco/El Rodeo Meat Market 102 West Naranjo Boulevard Woodlake 16 miles 7/16/2016 Lunch with daughter Ivanhoe Mini Mart 15841 Avenue 328 Ivanhoe 10 miles 7/16/2016 Gas Ivanhoe Speedy Mart 16010 Avenue 328 Ivanhoe 10 miles 7/18/2016 Gas A & H Market 810 South Valencia Boulevard Woodlake 20 miles 7/18/2016 Beverage El Charro Restaurant 136 South Valencia Blvd Woodlake 15 miles 7/19/2016 Dinner with family Paradise Video N Mini Mart 15858 Ave 328 Ivanhoe 9 miles 7/20/2016 Groceries Las Espuelas Carniceria & Taqueria 133 North Valencia Boulevard Woodlake 15miles 7/20/2016 Dinner with family F&M Market 206 West Cross Avenue Tulare 12 miles 7/20/2016 Groceries Tri-M’s Market 3920 Merritt Drive Traver 15 miles 7/22/2016 Food and snacks Traver Market 3892 Merritt Drive Traver 15 miles 7/22/2016 Gas Old Navy 6607 North Riverside Drive Fresno 50 miles 7/22/2016 Clothing for daugher Kohls 1677 W Lacey Hanford 22 miles 7/27/2016 Clothing for daughters Jamba Juice 2038 S. Mooney Blvd. Visalia Near 9/18/2016 Smoothies with family E Z Pick N Go 400 East Tulare Avenue Visalia Near 9/30/2016 Gas and lottery tickets Visalia Adventure Park 5600 W. Cypress Visalia 3 miles 10/10/2016 Dinner & games with children Save Mart/Union Bank 5201 West Goshen Avenue Visalia 2 miles 10/17/2016 Banking Super 3 Cigarette Smoke Shop 1643 East Noble Avenue Visalia 4 miles 11/11/2016 Cigars Save Mart 1591 East Noble Avenue Visalia 4 miles 11/11/2016 Money transfer, groceries McDonald’s #11659 1401 East Noble Visalia 5 miles 11/11/2016 Lunch w/children Chuck E. Cheese 4345 West Noble Ave Visalia 2 miles 11/18/2016 Lunch & games with children Burlington Coat Factory 3844 South Mooney Visalia 5 miles 12/2/2016 Gifts Triple 7 Cigs & Pipes 2121 N Dinuba Blvd Visalia 2 miles 12/5/2016 Gifts and snacks Mendocino Market 8669 South Mendocino Ave Parlier 30 miles 12/8/2016 Beverage and lottery tickets Buy & Save Market 725 7th St Los Banos 110 mi 12/23/2016 Groceries and gas Omar Market 785 N St Firebaugh 100 mi 12/23/2016 Beverage and food Smart and Final 600 W Center Visalia 3 miles 12/24/2016 Groceries Save Mart West Noble V 3 miles 12/30/2016 Money transfer 98 Plus 101 N Court Visalia 2 miles 1/23/2017 School supplies for daughter Xiong Pho & Seafood Rest 924 N Ct Visalia 3 miles 2/10/2017 Lunch with family AK Market 919 N Court V 3 miles 2/15/2017 Refreshments Thai Place 700 N Court V 3 miles 2/16/2017 Lunch with family Bangkoknoy Thai Grocery Store 1010 N Court Visalia 3 miles 2/17/2017 Groceries Mini Tropicana #2 1012 N Court Visalia 3 miles 2/17/2017