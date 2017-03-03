Turns Out, Noncitizens Did Vote In November, Only Question Is How Many?

By

President Trump said that non citizens voted. The Democrats and MSM called him crazy. Now we find that indeed hundreds of thousands, if not millions of non citizens are registered to vote—now we need to find out how many voted. “Turns out, there is evidence, if you look for it. The latest comes from an investigation by Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted, who found 821 noncitizens were registered to vote in the state and 126 of them had voted in prior elections, including 82 who cast ballots in 2016. These aren’t huge numbers, but they are more than zero. This finding, reported by local news outlets on Monday, isn’t the first to provide evidence of noncitizen voting. A 2013 analysis of Virginia voter registrations in eight counties by the Public Interest Legal Foundation found 1,046 noncitizens who were registered to vote, nearly 200 of whom had voted in prior elections.” In a close election all votes count. Now we know illegally cast votes are counted as well. More evidence that Democrats lie and free elections die.

Investors Business Daily Editorial, 3/1/17



Voter Fraud: Remember all those media reports calling President Trump a liar for claiming that noncitizens voted in the November elections? Turns out, he was more correct than the press.

Trump is certainly guilty of wild exaggeration with his claim that he would have won the popular vote if millions of noncitizens hadn’t illegally cast ballots. But the press reaction to Trump’s statements was even more off base.

Time magazine, for example, declared: “We already know that ineligible noncitizens do not vote in American elections — including the 2016 election.”

It and other news outlets pointed to a paper by Harvard researchers that claimed “the likely percent of noncitizen voters in recent U.S. elections is zero.”

Politico ran a piece by one of those Harvard professors, who stated emphatically that “There is no evidence that noncitizens have voted in recent U.S. elections.”

No evidence?

Turns out, there is evidence, if you look for it. The latest comes from an investigation by Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted, who found 821 noncitizens were registered to vote in the state and 126 of them had voted in prior elections, including 82 who cast ballots in 2016. These aren’t huge numbers, but they are more than zero.

This finding, reported by local news outlets on Monday, isn’t the first to provide evidence of noncitizen voting.

A 2013 analysis of Virginia voter registrations in eight counties by the Public Interest Legal Foundation found 1,046 noncitizens who were registered to vote, nearly 200 of whom had voted in prior elections.

Heritage Foundation elections expert Hans von Spakovsky notes that when he was on the Fairfax County Electoral Board in Virginia, “we discovered close to 300 noncitizens who had illegally registered in our county, about half of whom had also illegally voted in prior elections.”

A 2013 survey of Hispanics by McLaughlin & Associates found that 13% of those who said they were not U.S. citizens said they were registered to vote. And the 2014 study that those Harvard professors tried to debunk suggested that 6.4% of noncitizens voted in 2008, and 2.2% voted in 2010.

When clear evidence of illegal voting does emerge, Democrats say it doesn’t matter because the numbers involved are “negligible” — or, at least, not widespread enough to affect the outcome of an election.

How would they know? For the most part, registration offices rely on the honor system — all you have to do is check a box saying you are a citizen and eligible to vote. The Los Angeles Times, in an article dismissing noncitizen voting concerns, admitted that in most areas of the country, you can register with a driver’s license, but election administrators “may not ask for proof of citizenship, such as a birth certificate or passport.”

So unless states aggressively check registration rolls against citizenship databases, they won’t know how extensive this problem is. And for eight years, when a state did try to verify the citizenship status of their voter rolls, the Obama administration “did everything it could to avoid complying with (those) requests,” von Spakovsky notes. It also joined with liberal interest groups to oppose efforts by several states to implement laws requiring proof of citizenship to register.

In any case, two recent elections — both of which had a dramatic impact on the nation — were decided by a “negligible” number of votes.

President Bush, you might recall, won the 2000 presidential election by a mere 537 votes in Florida. Bush, to the Democrats dismay, then went on to start the Iraq War and — at least in their telling — drive the economy into the ditch.

Eight years later, Al Franken won a Senate race in Minnesota by a tiny 312-vote margin. Franken’s election gave Democrats a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate, which it then used to pass the disaster known as ObamaCare.

In other words, “negligible” voter fraud could have easily changed the outcomes of these consequential elections.

Numbers aside, those who dismiss voter fraud as unimportant should ask themselves this question: Are you willing to let your vote be stolen by someone who isn’t a U.S. citizen?

If not, then you should join the rest of us who have zero-tolerance for illegal voting of any kind.