Twice-Deported Illegal Alien MS-13 Gang Member, Accused of Kidnapping Attack, Gets 7.5 Years in Prison

JOHN BINDER, Breitbart, 6/2/22

A twice-deported illegal alien MS-13 Gang member was sentenced to seven and a half years in federal prison after having allegedly kidnapped and beaten a high school student for his refusal to join the gang.

Franklin Pineda-Caceras, a 22-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, was sentenced after having pleaded guilty to illegal re-entry of a previously deported alien, being an illegal alien in possession of ammunition, being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, and possession of marijuana and cocaine with the intent to distribute.

Pineda-Caceras went to trial on charges that he possessed a firearm as part of his drug trafficking scheme and was found guilty in February.

In January 2014, Pineda-Caceras successfully illegally crossed the United States-Mexico border and was subsequently deported in June 2016. Pineda-Caceras illegally entered the U.S., again, sometime before October 2017.

That month, Pineda-Caceras was found with digital scales, 41 grams of cocaine, over 44 grams of marijuana, numerous handguns, an assault rifle, and an arsenal of ammunition. He was deported, again, in May 2018.

Only seven months after his second deportation, Pineda-Caceras was back in the U.S. and accused of kidnapping a high school student and beating him for his refusal to join the MS-13 Gang. Months later, law enforcement tried to arrest Pineda-Caceras but he fled in a vehicle — almost hitting his girlfriend, son, and his girlfriend’s mother.

Then, in September 2019, Pineda-Caceras was in a car crash and was found with digital scales, baggies, bags of cocaine packaged for resale, a revolver with an obliterated serial number, an AK-47 rifle, and about 200 rounds of ammunition.

Pineda-Caceras also had a number of cell phones for his drug trafficking scheme.