By

Sacramento is the Moscow of the West Coast. In Moscow the Ruling Class does not follow the rules—nor does the Sacramento ruling class. “Now we find out gyms located inside of government buildings in San Francisco have been open for months, despite privately owned gyms and fitness centers still ordered closed because of Gov. Newsom’s business lockdown over coronavirus. If that is not enough, Central Coast Congressional Candidate Andy Caldwell reported to the Globe that the Santa Barbara Unified School District allowed the children of teachers and district employees to return to in-class learning, in a secret carve-out exemption at Franklin, McKinley, and other elementary schools in the district. Schools, gyms, guaranteed wages and jobs—the Ruling Class can live the high life. Will the people revolt? One way is to sign the Recall Gavin petition—show him we do not want any Moscow style government.

Two Californias: One for Government Ruling Class, the Other for the People

Pelosi’s ‘salongate,’ SF govt. gyms open, public schools opening for teachers’ kids only

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 9/8/20

Last week we had Salongate when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was caught on security cameras visiting a San Francisco hair salon for a wash and blow-out, despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s business lockdown orders, and local ordinances keeping hair and nail salons closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now we find out gyms located inside of government buildings in San Francisco have been open for months, despite privately owned gyms and fitness centers still ordered closed because of Gov. Newsom’s business lockdown over coronavirus.

If that is not enough, Central Coast Congressional Candidate Andy Caldwell reported to the Globe that the Santa Barbara Unified School District allowed the children of teachers and district employees to return to in-class learning, in a secret carve-out exemption at Franklin, McKinley, and other elementary schools in the district.

No one wants to be condescended to and lectured by foolish politicians who aren’t adhering to the rules and restrictions they put in place.

This egregious behavior only serves to prove to Californians that government officials – Speaker Pelosi, Gov. Newsom, public school teachers and the police officers, judges, lawyers, bailiffs, and paralegals using their government gyms – don’t really believe there is any danger in going to a hair salon or working out in a gym, or being back in the classroom.

Speaker Pelosi, claimed she was “setup” by the salon owner, and demanded an apology. However, she has always looked very well-coifed throughout the COVID lockdown.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has also looked well-coifed throughout the COVID lockdown, as has Mrs. Newsom.

They’ve obviously not missed any hair cuts or hair color appointments, Dermatology and esthetician appointments, dental appointments, or any of the other treatments that keep people looking good.

“It just demonstrates that there seems to be some kind of a double standard between what city employees are allowed to do and what the residents of San Francisco are allowed to do,” Dave Karraker, owner of MX3 Fitness in the Castro, said, the Washington Examiner reported.

“What the city has unwillingly done is created this great case study that says that working out indoors is actually safe,” said Karraker. “So, at this point, we’re just demanding that they allow us to have the same workout privileges for the citizens of San Francisco that the employees of San Francisco have.”

“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” San Francisco Salon owner Erica Kious told Fox News, adding that she “can’t believe” the speaker didn’t have a mask on.

Salons in San Francisco had been closed since March and were recently notified they could reopen Sept. 1 for outdoor hairstyling services only.

These two business owners, and thousands more like them, have sacrificed more than anyone in California government. Most have lost their businesses, their incomes, and everything they’ve worked hard and saved for over the years.

Parents throughout the state cannot go back to work while their children are still at home.

Andy Caldwell demanded that Santa Barbara Unified and all other Central Coast school districts apply immediately for waivers to open up all elementary schools so that all children will have the equal opportunity for in-class instructions and parents will have equal opportunity to return to work.

Caldwell, who is a government watchdog, also challenged both Santa Barbara Unified and the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department for not disclosing the in-class learning carve out. “Just yesterday, the department outlined to the Santa Barbara County Supervisors a list of schools that had applied for waivers to reopen for in-class learning and the Franklin and McKinley schools were not on that list,” Caldwell said.

How many school districts in California have done this while neighborhood kids are forced to “distance learn” from the family kitchen table?

When Fools Have Power

More than 8 million Californians have filed unemployment claims since the coronavirus scare started. Most of those filers likely prefer being employed.

The state’s “non-essential” employees have been receiving full paychecks for staying home and participating in Zoom meetings. Public school teachers have been receiving full paychecks, despite the dismal “virtual” online classes they’ve attempted to conduct.

We were told in early March to “flatten the curve.” We flattened the curve, but are now told we need to find the cure or a vaccine for COVID-19 before we can fully open up again. There is no cure for the flu or the common cold. This is hogwash and most people know it is.

“We’re all in this together,” nearly every public service announcement on radio and television says. But the 8 million unemployed aren’t even mentioned in Newsom’s daily press briefings, except to chastise them for wanting to go back to work, or to the beach for some fresh air.

We are not all in this together

Even as the numbers of hospitalizations dramatically decrease, some counties are doubling down and issuing unlawful mandatory mask-wearing orders, and are still forcing businesses to require masks. Cal-OSHA has been visiting businesses checking on their coronavirus protocols: masks, distancing, plexiglass screens, gloves, etc….

A Representative Republic protects the rights of all citizens, not just the majority, elite or privileged, and is founded on the principle of electing individuals to represent the people. And only elections provide the opportunity for change.

Gov. Newsom, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Mayors Eric Garcetti, London Breed, Darrell Steinberg, and Libby Schaff, appear to show no concern over the economic destruction in the state at the macro and micro level. They show no compassion or empathy for those Californians who are losing their entire livelihoods, or the widespread unemployment, while they and other government employees seem to be enjoying life as usual.