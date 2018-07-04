Two More TV Shows Relocate to California for Tax Credit–Using YOUR Tax $$

Do you have enough money for rent, your next vacation, a dentist for your child? If not, maybe the taxes you pay are the problem. Though we have a $9 billion surplus—none of that money is being returned to you. Instead, we are spending $330 million a year to bring the very rich in entertainment from around the country to do business in California. Of course, like Georgia, North Carolina, New York and other cities and States, we are in a bidding war—all financed by the taxpayer—you. Instead of allowing the market place to work—or end regulations that make it too expensive to operate in California, Sacramento prefers to give away your money to billionaires.

“The two shows relocating are NBC’s “Good Girls,” which is moving from Atlanta, and “You,” a Lifetime show relocating from New York City, according to the California Film Commission. Both shows plan to film their second seasons in California, and bring to 15 the total number of shows that have relocated to the state for the tax credit program since it was expanded in 2015, the commission reported.

The commission announced the relocations as the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program 2.0 begins its fourth year. Gov. Jerry Brown last week signed a bill that will extend the program another five years beyond its expiration in 2020.

In 2014, Brown signed a bill which expanded the tax credit program from $100 million to $330 million annually and extended it five years until 2020.”

Government uses your tax dollars to BUY votes and donations to campaigns. The City of Los Angeles has given $970 million to major hotel chains to get them to build hotels in the city, that they were already going to build. Look at the donations and you will see the legal payoffs.