Want to make more Californians into potential felons? Just pass silly laws on gun control that affect the honest citizen and is a good punch line for the criminals The honest will obey these laws, which will add to the cost of self defense, while the criminals will laugh at the new regulations and get their guns the old fashioned way—by theft or the black market. Heck, you had the Attorney General of the United States Eric Holder SELLING assault weapons to the Mexican drug cartels—I bet he did not think of putting warning labels or lock up regulations on those killing machines. “The first, SB 464, requires store owners to better secure guns when the store is closed. The bill, drafted by Sen. Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo), says guns should be taken out of display cases and locked in a safe or vault. Store owners could also lock guns in display cases with a steel rod or cable through the trigger guards and place steel or concrete pillars in front of the store. “We want to make sure that these guns do not get in the hands of those who will use them for a criminal activity or do harm to someone,” Hill says. Hill says about 800 guns were reported stolen from federally licensed gun dealers in California. Hill really believes the gun shop owners WANT criminals to steal their inventory. Does this guy have an IQ over room temperature—or is he so fearful that an honest citizen will protect themselves from criminals, that this Democrat needs to protect them? Hill may need assistance in crossing the street if he does not understand this.

Two New Bills Would Require Tighter Gun Security, Record Keeping

Ja’Nel Johnson, Capitol Radio, 3/22/17

A Democratic lawmaker presented two gun safety laws Tuesday that would seek to reduce gun theft and improve tracking of licensed weapons.

The first, SB 464, requires store owners to better secure guns when the store is closed. The bill, drafted by Sen. Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo), says guns should be taken out of display cases and locked in a safe or vault. Store owners could also lock guns in display cases with a steel rod or cable through the trigger guards and place steel or concrete pillars in front of the store.

“We want to make sure that these guns do not get in the hands of those who will use them for a criminal activity or do harm to someone,” Hill says.

Hill says about 800 guns were reported stolen from federally licensed gun dealers in California.

Sam Paredes, executive director of Gun Owners of California, says gun stores are already taking measures to protect their inventory.

“They don’t want to lose any guns, so they’re going to do whatever they can, whatever they can afford in order to protect their property in order to be able to sell them,” Paredes says.

Hill’s other measure, SB 22, requires California law enforcement agencies to have written procedures for accounting of all guns in their possession in order to prevent the loss and theft of guns.

The procedures must include an updated list of guns as lost, stolen, or replaced. It must also include a process for law enforcement agencies to report what they have on hand once a year.

Both bills face additional committee votes later this spring.