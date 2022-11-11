By

We know the State of California, given $200 billion and FORTY years, can not build a high speed rail from L.A. to San Fran. By the time it is built—if it does not bankrupt the State, the technology will be 20 years out of date. So maybe U-Haul could build a train from California to Texas—with stops in Nevada and Arizona—so folks leaving the State can put their belongings on special train cars and ride with ease to a Free State. Sounds like a great idea—and with several million about to leave the Socialist paradise, a real money maker.

U-Haul Builds Bullet Train From California To Texas\

BabylonBee.com, 11/10/22

LOS ANGELES, CA — When U-Haul announced an investment in a massive project in California, the state leadership’s panic over continued population loss subsided. The relief was short-lived, however, as it turned out U-Haul’s big project was just building a bullet train to accommodate the moving needs of everyone fleeing California for Texas.

“We were initially ecstatic when we saw the U-Haul corporation begin construction on this bullet train in our city – until we saw it was pointed East, towards Texas, rather than North towards Sacramento.” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti broke the bad news to California Governor Gavin Newsom, say sources familiar with the situation, and apologized for his premature call to the Governor bragging that he had finally attracted people to his crime-ridden city in the expensive state.

California has lost tens of thousands of companies in the last few decades due to overregulation and crippling taxes, so the announcement of U-Haul’s investment was welcome news for leaders in the state. It has since become clear that U-Haul was just helping more people and businesses leave the state more efficiently, to reduce the burden on UHaul’s truck fleet, which has been buckling under the strain of all the Californian refugees.

Some citizens of the state have reported seeing more people around, asking why this was the case given the 135,000 net population loss in recent years. When they realized it was more vagrants and homeless, including formerly middle-class residents who had become homeless due to the state’s high taxes, they also loaded up into the U-Haul bullet train to seek a new life in the Lone Star State.

At publishing time, Governor Newsom had hardened his heart and loaded up his chariots to chase the fleeing Californian refugees to bring them back to wage slavery in California, but the Grand Canyon closed over his troops after the newly built U-Haul train had exited the Canyon to safety.