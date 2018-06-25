By

The media lies. The media lies so badly, it is easily caught. A U.N. report shows that poverty is a massive problem in the United States. Of course, it is based on 2016 numbers—under Obama, does not show the low unemployment, large increase in jobs, business growth and opportunities provided by the Trump Administration. Instead the U.N. report blames Trump for Obama policies—and the media agrees. Fake News? Nope—outright hostility and corruption of the media. For this, we spend $10 billion a year. Maybe we should cut that down to one billion and see if the United Nations becomes honest or admits it is s tool for terrorists, dictators and hate. “Only one problem: As Chuck DeVore, vice president of the Texas Public Policy Foundation, points out, the data on which the study was based came from 2016. That’s right, President Obama’s last year. So does that make it “fake news”? Worse, the U.N. report uses misleading and “wildly inaccurate” Census data to bolster its claims of 18.5 million living in the U.S. under extreme poverty. The real level, as a separate study reveals, is “less than half that.” In fact, unemployment at 3.8% is a 29-year low. Food stamp recipients in 2017 numbered 42.1 million, 2 million below Obama’s last year and the lowest since 2010. To say that the U.N. report is false and anti-U.S., both in its content and its intent, would be an understatement.” I still believe the building on the Hudson would make a great place for affordable housing.

U.N. Report Faults Trump For Obama Poverty, Media Fall For It

Investors.com, 6/22/2018

United Nations: Amid all the immigration hoo-ha, maybe you missed the uncritical mainstream media reports of a United Nations study faulting President Trump for poverty in America. Turns out, it’s just more fake news.

An uncritical Reuters headline says it all: “America’s poor becoming more destitute under Trump: U.N. expert”. The Hill’s equally blase headline: “UN poverty official: Trump exacerbating inequality.”

The report — really a first-person narrative — released earlier this month, ripped President Trump for his “contempt” and “hatred of the poor.”

The report cited 18.5 million Americans who live in extreme policy, and massive U.S. defense spending at the expense of social programs.

Only one problem: As Chuck DeVore, vice president of the Texas Public Policy Foundation, points out, the data on which the study was based came from 2016.

That’s right, President Obama’s last year. So does that make it “fake news”?

Worse, the U.N. report uses misleading and “wildly inaccurate” Census data to bolster its claims of 18.5 million living in the U.S. under extreme poverty. The real level, as a separate study reveals, is “less than half that.”

In fact, unemployment at 3.8% is a 29-year low. Food stamp recipients in 2017 numbered 42.1 million, 2 million below Obama’s last year and the lowest since 2010.

To say that the U.N. report is false and anti-U.S., both in its content and its intent, would be an understatement.

Thankfully, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is having none of it. Responding to a letter from socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders suggesting the poverty report showed the failure of Trump’s policies, Haley hit back hard.

“It is patently ridiculous for the United Nations to examine poverty in America,” Haley wrote to Sanders. “The Special Rapporteur wasted the UN’s time and resources, deflecting attention from the world’s worst human rights abusers and focusing instead on the wealthiest and freest country in the world.”

U.N. Day Of Reckoning?

The truth is, U.S. gives about $10 billion a year to the U.N., which often uses the money for explicitly anti-U.S. activities — such as funding the tendentious poverty study mentioned above, aiding terrorists in the Mideast, spending millions on useless “development” projects, and wasting hundreds of millions on do-nothing bureaucrats’ salaries.

Knowing this, it’s no surprise that Haley this week pulled the U.S. out of the utterly corrupt U.N. “Human Rights” Council. Its members include some of the greatest violators of human rights in the world.

Or that President Trump wants to cut U.S. contributions to the U.N. The U.N.’s day of reckoning has been a long time coming. Past administrations just kicked the can down the road. This one won’t.