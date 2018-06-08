U.S. Chamber of Commerce demands amnesty for 1 million migrants

By

Thought you should know who is supporting the Democrats, Obama, Clinton, Feinstein and Newsom to keep illegal aliens in the United States. It is the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. To be clear the California Chamber of Commerce and your local Chamber make independent policy decisions. This is the position of the national Chamber organization. “The country’s largest business lobby pleaded with Congress this week to grant legal status to a million illegal immigrants, saying the job market is so hot that the country couldn’t stomach losing them if they are asked to leave. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce also rejected proposals to cut future immigration levels, saying they “would be devastating to our economy.” GOP leaders are trying to craft a bill that can get majority support by granting permanent legal status to illegal immigrant “Dreamers,” combined with major changes to stiffen enforcement, allow for faster deportations and cut future immigration levels. The Chamber could have, in the alternative proposed a “bracero” program, so the illegal aliens are here legally, for a short period of time. Or, maybe paying Americans more, would get, more Americans in the job market. The Chamber is Not including the social and economic costs of illegal aliens, on health care, criminal justice, health care and housing. Add that to the mix and maybe they would support a bracero program instead of rewarding law breaking.

By Stephen Dinan, The Washington Times, 6/7/18

The country’s largest business lobby pleaded with Congress this week to grant legal status to a million illegal immigrants, saying the job market is so hot that the country couldn’t stomach losing them if they are asked to leave.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce also rejected proposals to cut future immigration levels, saying they “would be devastating to our economy.”

Neil L. Bradley, a longtime GOP staffer on Capitol Hill who is now executive vice president at the chamber, sent a letter to lawmakers who have kick-started a new debate in the House on broad immigration reforms.

GOP leaders are trying to craft a bill that can get majority support by granting permanent legal status to illegal immigrant “Dreamers,” combined with major changes to stiffen enforcement, allow for faster deportations and cut future immigration levels.

Mr. Bradley said businesses welcome legalizing Dreamers, and will accept “much needed improvements to our nation’s border security” — though he didn’t say how far businesses would go on that score.

He did, however, demand an additional amnesty be added in for more than 300,000 people who’ve lived in the U.S. on temporary humanitarian reprieves for years, and who he says are now embedded in the economy.

And he rejected plans to reduce future levels of legal immigration, at a time when there are more job openings than people actively seeking jobs.