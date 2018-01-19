U.S. Chamber of Commerce wants 25 cent increase in gas tax to pay for infrastructure

By

Did you really think the U.S. Chamber of Commerce represented the interests of the people of the country? Just after Trump and the Republicans in Washington gave tax relief to families and business, the U.S. Chamber sees a way to get some of that money back—raise tax on gas—this will harm the poor and middle class the most—the rich running the Chamber will not notice it. “The U.S. Chamber of Commerce plans to soon announce a proposal for the Trump administration and Congress to raise the federal gas tax by 25 cents per gallon to help pay for an infrastructure package. Chamber President Thomas Donohue told the Washington Post Tuesday that the nation’s biggest business lobby wants “to put our oar in the water” but acknowledged it would be “a tough vote” to raise the gasoline tax for the first time since 1993. “I’ve been pushing this for a long, long time, but now gangs of people are pushing it,” Donohue said. The increase would raise more than $375 billion over a decade, the Chamber says. Instead of financing the money losing Amtrak, the corrupt high speed rail projects around the nation, the job killing EPA regulations, that money should be used to fix our roads. Seriously, why do we need to spend $50,000 on a National Endowment on Health study, “What are the grocery habits of Latino women?” The Chamber needs to work with Pres. Trump to end the fraud of illegal aliens.

Chamber of Commerce wants 25 cent increase in gas tax to pay for infrastructure

by Josh Siegel, Washington Examiner, 1/16/18

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce plans to soon announce a proposal for the Trump administration and Congress to raise the federal gas tax by 25 cents per gallon to help pay for an infrastructure package.

Chamber President Thomas Donohue told the Washington Post Tuesday that the nation’s biggest business lobby wants “to put our oar in the water” but acknowledged it would be “a tough vote” to raise the gasoline tax for the first time since 1993.

“I’ve been pushing this for a long, long time, but now gangs of people are pushing it,” Donohue said. The increase would raise more than $375 billion over a decade, the Chamber says.

The Trump administration is expected to introduce a plan soon to revitalize the nation’s roads, bridges, highways, and other infrastructure.

Administration officials have proposed providing $200 billion in federal money to spur at least $800 billion in spending from state and local governments, and private industry.

The federal government does not have a long-term funding source for transportation and has long been resistant to increasing user fees such as the gas tax.

Since 1993, the federal tax on gasoline has remained at 18.4 cents per gallon, and 24.4 cents per gallon for diesel. It is not indexed to inflation.

That has led to chronic shortfalls in funding for the Highway Trust Fund, the main vehicle to spread money to states to help pay for transportation projects.

Since 2013, more than 20 states, including right-leaning ones such as Wyoming and Georgia, have raised their gas taxes.