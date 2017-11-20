By

Back in 1966 I was working on the Reagan for Governor effort. One of those I worked with was Dana Rohrabacher. He was the one that told me the movement in the 1840’s led by Lysander Spooner to sell to sell the Post Office. Of course the Post Office is in the Constitution, so it would be a problem. But after eleven years of losses, isn’t it time to lease the Post Office to private firms and allow them to run the operation? “The United States Postal Service is reporting losses of $2.7 billion for the past fiscal year, USA Today reports, less than the $5.6 billion from the previous year but still the eleventh straight year the USPS has been a loser for taxpayers. Increases in package delivery failed to offset the drop in regular mail, which fell by, count ‘em, some five billion pieces since more people now use email to pay their bills. The response to losses has been to jack up the price of stamps and seek relief from Congress. As we noted, during years with some of the worst losses, USPS bosses bagged big raises. The massive losses are hardly the only problem for the USPS.” Why are we subsidizing the unions and special interests? When will the Post Office turn a profit? Never. Maybe Trump will privatize it—let hope so.

U.S. Postal Service Extends Losing Streak to Eleven Years

Posted by K. Lloyd Billingsley, MyGovCost.com, 11/15/17



As we noted, the USPS is dropping post offices in retail outlets such as Staples. Consumers found those convenient, but the USPS government employee union doesn’t like them. This forces consumers to use regular post offices, which are like stepping into the eighteenth century. Congress and USPS management have also been unable to implement a simple cost-cutting measure such as ending Saturday mail delivery. So the USPS continues to be a loser for taxpayers.

President Donald Trump says he doesn’t like losers, so he might team with Congress to lift the USPS monopoly on first-class mail and let the USPS compete in that field, as it now does in packages. In the digital age or at any time, stopping the mail monopoly is the only way to end the USPS losing streak and rack up a win for taxpayers.