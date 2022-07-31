By

We told you Biden is taking over the elections, from your city council top the President, the Post Office now has a political division to control elections and balloting—NOT your Registrar of Voters. Corruption in open sight. They are no longer hiding the corruption of dishonest elections—now th Post Office has a division dedicated to the control of ballots going out and ballots coming in—what could go wrong with this?

U.S. Postal Service Opens Permanent Political Division, Dedicated to the Delivery and Return of Mail-in Election Ballots, DNC Lawyer Mark Elias is Very Happy

Sundance, the Conservative Treehouse, 7/29/22

With mail-in ballots becoming a feature of all future elections, the United States government, specifically the United States Postal Service (USPS) is now creating a permanent division inside USPS to control the delivery and return of the election ballots. Do you know the political affiliation of your mail courier?

As often said, it’s not the vote that matters, it’s the counting…. or in this instance, the collection of the votes that really matters. Democrat lawyer Mark Elias, in charge of protecting all fraudulent voting initiatives on behalf of the Democrat National Committee, is happy with the news.

Keep in mind the union representing 300,000 U.S. postal workers previously endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for president. The National Association of Letter Carriers, is a fully compromised left-wing division of the USPS.

The USPS has just created a division of NALC employees exclusively to handle mail-in voting, just in time for the mid-term election.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States Postal Service is creating a division to handle election mail issues as part of an effort to ensure swift and secure delivery of ballots for the 2022 midterm election, officials said Wednesday.

The idea behind the creation of the Election and Government Mail Services is to have a permanent division dedicated to dealing with election matters, instead of handling issues one at a time as in the past.

Adrienne Marshall, executive director of the division, said Wednesday that the services will oversee “election mail strike teams” in every local and district community to address any problems that might arise. “We are fully committed to the secure and timely delivery of the nation’s election mail,” she said. (read more)

“Swift and secure delivery”?