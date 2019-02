By

If you are at Cal and believe in the Constitution, you could be punched in the face. Worse, you will be shunned, harassed and bullied. Cal is a violent place, run by totalitarians and an Administration that protects the criminals. “Hayden Williams, a Leadership Institute field recruiter, told university police that a man struck him several times while he was helping Turning Point USA recruit conservatives on campus. Several videos of the incident showed Mr. Williams being cursed at and punched in the face. Police are still searching for the suspect. Mr. Williams told Fox News that the suspect is “being hailed as a hero by the campus community” and that people are refusing to give police any information out of solidarity with the assailant. Mr. Panda , whose offending tweet that has since been privacy protected, wrote, “OH MY GOD THE MAGA PEOPLE ON UC BERKELEY CAMPUS YESTERDAY GOT PUNCHED IN THE FACE BY SOMEONE THIS MAKES ME FEEL EMOTIONALLY SO MUCH BETTER,” Fox News reported.” Government education is about indoctrination instead of real education. Thought you should know how your tax dollars are spent. Want a punch in the mouth—go to Berkeley and say you support free speech and the President.

UC Berkeley employee celebrated attack on conservative: I feel ‘so much better’

By Jessica Chasmar , The Washington Times, 2/22/19

An employee at the University of California, Berkeley , is facing backlash after expressing glee online at the news that a conservative activist was attacked on campus earlier this week.

Yuvi Panda , who works as a DevOps architect for Berkeley’s Data Science Education Program, tweeted Wednesday night that the reported attack against a Leadership Institute employee on campus made him feel “so much better.”

Hayden Williams, a Leadership Institute field recruiter, told university police that a man struck him several times while he was helping Turning Point USA recruit conservatives on campus. Several videos of the incident showed Mr. Williams being cursed at and punched in the face. Police are still searching for the suspect.

Mr. Williams told Fox News that the suspect is “being hailed as a hero by the campus community” and that people are refusing to give police any information out of solidarity with the assailant.

Mr. Panda , whose offending tweet that has since been privacy protected, wrote, “OH MY GOD THE MAGA PEOPLE ON UC BERKELEY CAMPUS YESTERDAY GOT PUNCHED IN THE FACE BY SOMEONE THIS MAKES ME FEEL EMOTIONALLY SO MUCH BETTER,” Fox News reported.

The university employee then thanked the “random stranger” for confronting Mr. Williams.

“Hope you aren’t in too much trouble. F– you, Turning Point USA,” he wrote, according to conservative news site Campus Reform, which is owned and operated by the Leadership Institute.

Campus Reform said UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof confirmed Mr. Panda ’s employment at the school.

“This person does not speak for the university , does not represent the university , and does not share the university ’s values,” Mr. Mogulof told Campus Reform. “The University has made clear through word and deed that violence and harassment are reprehensible and intolerable, no matter who the perpetrators and victims are, or what they believe in.

“We have sent a message to the entire campus community with a picture of the suspect and a strong request that those with information come forward to report what they know,” he said. “We very much want to identify the suspects and bring those responsible to justice.”

Mr. Mogulof added that while the school has no legal authority to punish Mr. Panda for what he tweets in his personal time, “it should be absolutely clear that any expression of approval and support for violence stands in complete and total opposition to the values, commitments, and policies of this university.”