UC Berkeley, since the 1919 Palmer riots, has been a hotbed of support for totalitarianism and anti-Americanism. As we now know, Attorney General Palmer was RIGHT about the threat of Communism to America and the world. Those striking and rioting at Cal and other places were supporting the start of the Cold War. Since the Trump election, the totalitarian strain at Cal, since 1919 used his victory as an excuse to close down free speech on the campus. Once famous in 1964 for starting the free speech movement on campuses nationwide, in 2017 it became famous for ending free speech on campuses. “A federal judge rejected the University of California at Berkeley’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit claiming it discriminated against conservative speakers like Ann Coulter by imposing unreasonable restrictions and fees on their appearances. In a decision late Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Maxine Chesney in San Francisco said two conservative groups could pursue claims that the school applied its policy for handling “major events” and an earlier policy for “high-profile speakers” in a manner that unfairly suppressed conservative speech.” Cal has as much free speech permitted as the Politburo in Moscow. Shame on us for allowing it—glad the lawsuit is going forward. Now it is up to the public to elect folks in November that will stand up to the totalitarians running our government schools.

UC Berkeley must face lawsuit alleging bias against conservative speakers

By Jonathan Stempel, Reuters, 4/26/18

A federal judge rejected the University of California at Berkeley’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit claiming it discriminated against conservative speakers like Ann Coulter by imposing unreasonable restrictions and fees on their appearances.

In a decision late Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Maxine Chesney in San Francisco said two conservative groups could pursue claims that the school applied its policy for handling “major events” and an earlier policy for “high-profile speakers” in a manner that unfairly suppressed conservative speech.

But the judge also said she was “unpersuaded” by claims by the plaintiffs that the school engaged in intentional viewpoint discrimination, and that the major events policy was too vague. She said the plaintiffs could not seek punitive damages.

The Berkeley College Republicans and the Young America’s Foundation, a Tennessee group, had sued after the university canceled Coulter’s scheduled speech last April 27, citing security concerns.

Janet Napolitano, president of the University of California, was also named as a defendant.

UC Berkeley is known as the birthplace of the student-led Free Speech Movement of the 1960s. Like other schools, it has tried to welcome different views without jeopardizing safety or its educational mission.

The major events policy was adopted in July, and gave school officials discretion to take various steps to ensure security.

Chesney said the plaintiffs may pursue an equal protection claim over a security fee charged for an appearance by conservative commentator Ben Shapiro that was well above a fee at the same venue for Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, part of the court’s liberal bloc.

In a statement on Thursday, UC Berkeley said it was pleased with Chesney’s “core” ruling upholding the major events policy, and denied having previously had a “secret” policy for high-profile speakers. It also called the roughly $9,000 fee charged for the Shapiro appearance “lawful and appropriate.”

Harmeet Dhillon, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, also welcomed the decision.

“It is good news that the case is going forward,” Dhillon said in a telephone interview on Thursday. “The First Amendment is a core constitutional principle, and every government policy that restricts, censors or bars otherwise legal speech is unconstitutional.”

The case is Young America’s Foundation et al v Napolitano et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 17-02255.