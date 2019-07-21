By

UC Berkeley teaches illegal aliens how to ‘fight back’ against ICE

Ethan Cai, Campus Reform, 7/8/19

It includes a campus rapid response hotline that allows all students to report ICE agent sightings.

The University of California, Berkeley has a system in place to safeguard students and faculty who are illegal immigrants.

Berkeley’s Undocumented Student Program (USP) provides illegal immigrants on campus with educational and legal assistance. The UC system pledged not to cooperate with immigration enforcement agents and hand over private records without first receiving court orders, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“FIGHT BACK!”

Berkeley’s USP has numerous resources, including a webpage, titled, “What to do if ICE comes to your door,” a five-step instructional infographic teaching illegal immigrants how to act in the presence of an ICE agent. The first four steps tell the reader “DO NOT OPEN DOORS,” “REMAIN SILENT,” “DO NOT SIGN,” and “REPORT THE RAID!” The last step: “FIGHT BACK!”

The “FIGHT BACK!” section displays a fist and reads “get a trustworthy attorney & explore all options to fight your case. If detained, you may be able to get bail — don’t give up hope!”

Another resource to which USP directs illegal students and faculty is a “rapid response hotline” for ICE sightings. By dialing the Alameda County Immigration Legal and Education Partnership-sponsored hotline, members of the Berkeley community can report ICE activity on campus to warn illegal immigrants of the presence of federal agents.

Other special resources that Berkeley’s USP provides to illegal immigrants include mental health support, academic counseling, legal support, and a distinct track of financial aid and grant funding. The university refers to parts of this special funding as “Dream Aid.” UC Berkeley’s scholarship application form even lists “Undocumented Students” as an option for its citizenship question.

UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ highlighted the school’s USP in a campus-wide statement on June 26. The statement also affirmed the university’s protection of illegal immigrants.

“Every member of the UC Berkeley community is a valuable contributor to the university, regardless of immigration status,” Christ said. “We remain steadfast in welcoming, supporting, and building community with our undocumented students and staff.”

Christ proceeded to warn illegal immigrants on campus of the possibility of enforcement activity on campus.

“According to media reports, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) may conduct enforcement activities in the coming weeks. These media reports suggest that ICE is preparing to detain individuals who have missed a court date or have deportation orders,” she cautioned. “When we have advance notice, the Undocumented Student Program staff communicate directly with impacted students about these visits to campus.”

UC Berkeley spokeswoman Janet Gilmore told Campus Reform that the university estimates that there are around 500 students on campus who are in the country illegally but did not admit having knowledge of any recent ICE enforcement efforts.