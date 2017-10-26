UC Chancellor: Appoints Immigration Advisor That REPRESENTS UNIONS AND ILLEGAL ALIENS

By

No this is not a joke. Your tax dollars are going to a portion of UCLA to provide support for unions and illegal aliens. One of the allied agencies is the UCLA Labor Center, that is DIRECTLY run by the California AFL-CIO. This is the union that is harming its American workers, using their stolen dollars to promote illegal aliens to take American jobs. Read this from the UCLA web site and you will understand this is a radical department of the school promoting criminal activity, support and protection of criminals and wants to assure union goons steal from their paychecks of workers—all of this at YOUR expense. “The Institute for Research on Labor and Employment (IRLE) is a multidisciplinary research center dedicated to research, teaching, and service on labor and employment issues. Through the work of its units – UCLA Labor Center, Human Resources Roundtable, and the Labor Occupational Safety and Health program – the Institute forms wide-ranging research agendas that carry UCLA into the Los Angeles community and beyond. For over 70 years, the Institute has conducted timely and impactful research on labor markets and how work impacts workers and their families. As home to the UCLA Labor Center, our research on immigrants, young people, and low-wage workers has driven policy change, including minimum wage, paid sick leave, and wage theft. Through UCLA Labor Studies Minor, every year we place over 300 students into internships in social justice and governmental organizations across the country. The Institute’s Labor Occupational Safety and Health Program (LOSH) has trained thousands of workers on health and safety measures that are sometimes the difference between life and death. And, the Human Resources Roundtable (HARRT) works with companies to recruit and retain diverse, skilled workforces nationwide.”

By Yun Kyung (Anny) Kim, Daily Bruin, 10/25/17

A Chicana/o studies and urban planning studies professor will help advise the chancellor and lead UCLA’s response to federal immigration policy changes.

Chancellor Gene Block announced in a campuswide email Wednesday that Abel Valenzuela Jr. will serve as his special advisor on immigration policy. Block said he created Valenzuela’s position because it was one of the recommendations given by the Chancellor’s Advisory Counci on Immigration Policy in July.

Valenzuela, who is also the director of the UCLA Institute for Research on Labor and Employment, has conducted research on the immigrant labor market, immigrant settlement and urban povery.

Block created the council in March in response to changing immigration policies, including President Donald Trump’s travel ban on individuals from six Muslim-majority countries, Valenzuela said.

The council, which was led by Valenzuela and Asli Bâli, a UCLA School of Law professor, researched possible effects of policies such as Trump’s travel ban, and released a report in July that made several recommendations, including providing additional legal and mental health resources for students who are impacted by immigration policy changes.

Valenzuela said the recommendations aim to help UCLA be more welcoming for students and scholars from diverse backgrounds.

“UCLA is highly ranked in three areas: research, teaching and service,” he said. “And mitigating against policies that would damage our work related to what we do at UCLA, is going to be front and center.”

Valenzuela said he thinks part of UCLA’s student body and faculty are being targeted for their immigration status.

“Most of us on our campus interact, engage and know someone whose life is being turned upside down and worried about the future as a result of policies emanating from the White House and possibly Congress,” he said.

In September, Trump ended Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a program former President Barack Obama created in 2012, that deferred deportation for undocumented individuals brought to the United States as children. The University of California has about 4,000 undocumented students.

He added the council will be monitoring different executive orders and legislation that might affect individuals affected by DACA’s repeal and other immigration restrictions.

“So, it is fair to say that, a lot of the work will be implementing but also developing additional recommendations that we will share with campus leadership,” he said. “I am honored to be a part of a broader project involving faculty, staff and students to protect and enhance the work we do here.”