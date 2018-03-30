By

Did you really believe the University of California system was serious about education? This is a system that raises tuition and student fees, than spend the money protecting criminals, enrolling illegal aliens and taking seats from honest American, allows bullies to end free speech on campus, and if that does not work, stands back to watch riots and violence. Now UC Davis has become a late night TV comedians joke. “The University of California-Davis LGBTQIA Resource Center has a new pronoun guide that adds “yo,” “xie,” “ey,” “en,” and “ve” to the list of gender-neutral pronouns. The “What are Pronouns?” guide invites students to choose personal pronouns other than he or she, positing that all students should be given “the opportunity to state the pronoun that is correct to use when referring to them” during class. “Did ‘yo’ enjoy ‘yoself’?” Obviously if you have a degree from Davis, you are at least partially illiterate. Years ago a college promoted “Ebonics” an illiterate language for black people—to assure they could never get a job above filling taco shells. Now UC Davis is promoting language to assure that technology will take your job at a fast food joint.

UC-Davis lists ‘yo’ and ‘xie’ as gender-neutral pronouns

Toni Airaksinen, Campus Reform, 3/28/18

The University of California-Davis LGBTQIA Resource Center has an online resource instructing students on the proper use of 8 different gender-neutral pronouns, including “yo,” “xie,” “ey,” “en,” and “ve.”

The guide cautions that it is “not an exhaustive list,” informing students that “any combination [of pronouns] is possible,” and that some people might eschew pronouns altogether.

The “What are Pronouns?” guide invites students to choose personal pronouns other than he or she, positing that all students should be given “the opportunity to state the pronoun that is correct to use when referring to them” during class.

“Did ‘yo’ enjoy ‘yoself’?”

The guide lists “co,” “en,” “ey,” “he,” “she,” “they,” “xie,” yo,” “ze,” and “ve” as potential pronoun options, providing a conjugation chart illustrating how they may be used a subject, object, possessive, possessive pronoun, and reflexive.

To refer to a student who identifies as “yo,” for example, one would say “Did yo enjoy yoself?” or “that pen’s yos.” For a student who identifies as “ey,” the guide calls for using “eirs” or “eirself.”

Though the guide lists 10 pronoun combinations, it notes that “This is not an exhaustive list!” and that “Any combination [of pronouns] is possible!”

Students may also choose more than one preferred pronoun, the guide adds, explaining that a hypothetical student may say “I’m Jade and my pronouns are zie and hir,” or perhaps “I prefer they and them, but he is fine.”

While most students have a pronoun preference, some may eschew pronouns entirely. When asked, these students may say “No pronouns for me!” or “It’s better if you mix ‘em up,” the guide states.

The guide also encourages students to incorporate “inclusive” language in group settings, suggesting that they say “Hey everyone!” instead of “Hey guys!” or “Hey Ladies!”

“Always use the pronouns & name people want you to use,” instructs a separate list of “LGBTQIA Ally Tips,” adding that “If you’re unsure, ASK!”

UC-Davis also offers a glossary listing various identities and sexualities that students might have, including “allosexual,” “BlaQueer,” “Furry,” “Neutrois,” “Womxn” and “Ursula,” all of which are defined on the taxpayer-funded school’s website.

The UC-Davis “What are pronouns?” guide is one of many pronoun guides American colleges have released this year.

As Campus Reform recently reported, for instance, Bryn Mawr College encourages students to use pronouns such as “co,” “kit,” “sie,” “zie,” and “it,” and even refers them to a page with “royal” pronouns, including “que/quen/queens/queenself” and “pri/prin/prins/princeself.”