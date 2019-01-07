UC Davis Prefers “Diversity” to Education Quality

By

Guidelines for Writing a Diversity Statement

UC Davis welcomes our applicants for faculty positions to provide their own unique perspectives on their past, present, and future aspirations and contributions to promoting equity, inclusion, and diversity in their professional careers. You may have worked, for example, with members of communities or local organizations, in politics, or with university constituents like students, staff, or faculty. We respect and recognize such activities as consonant with our mission at UC Davis: to advance the human condition through improving the quality of life for all, using a framework that connects its land-grant history to a transformative vision for the 21st century.

There are a many resourceful ways our faculty have contributed to the “One World, One UC Davis” vision. These have included:

Commitment to using a faculty position to be a force of enlightenment and change by opening up opportunities to students who may have never known of the intellectual and life options that abound at our university.

in any capacity that tangibly promotes an environment where diversity is welcomed, fostered, and celebrated. Mentoring students from traditionally underrepresented groups and at-risk students to provide the guidance needed to help ensure their academic experience is a welcoming and positive one, to promote university resources when needed for retention, and to serve as transformative role models for those who may not yet understand their real potential in an academic environment.

of the challenges members of society face when they are members of underrepresented groups, people of color, or women; or because of their religious, ethnic, or gender identities or orientation. Service that promotes inclusion by striving to dismantle barriers to people historically excluded from the opportunities that all have a right to enjoy.

Through your own Diversity Statement, you can tell us how your past and present activities have shaped your perspectives. But don’t feel limited to that: if you have creative ideas for future activities that will contribute to the UC Davis’ “One World” vision, please feel very welcome to share those as well, and specifically how and when you would like to implement them in our University environment.