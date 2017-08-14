UC Davis Prof: Conference Speakers To be Determined by Gender—NOT Quality

By

Obviously Professor Jonathan Eisen is not a scientist—unless you can say he comes from the Al Gore School of Science. Eisen believes that conferences should have inequality by gender. Why not by nationality, political philosophy or by sexual orientation. Guess he was never taught that the goal of a conference to provide the best possible presentations, not to look like a quota system. “According to Wired, Professor Jonathan Eisen first raised concerns in a blog post last October, pointing out that 25 of the 27 speakers at the Second Annual Human Microbiome Congress were male, and announcing that he would contact each of them directly to ask that they withdraw. “It is pretty clear this is not a random selection of top microbiome researchers.” Tweet This Maligning the event as “The White Men’s Microbiome Congress” in a blog post, Eisen succeeded in generating enough pressure to elicit an apology from Kisaco Research, the conference organizers, along with vague assurances that future events would “represent the diversity of the scientific fields we work with.” Poor guy is a Luddite—even though a professor. He prefers to not have the best and most informed speakers, he only cares if they wear a bra or not. Shame on this hater of science. Tell me again why this bigot is getting tax dollars to teach our kids his sexism?

Prof claims victory over ‘#manel’ at microbiome conference

Dan Jackson, Campus Reform, 8/9/17

 A University of California, Davis microbiology professor is claiming a victory over the patriarchy after his complaints led organizers of an academic conference to invite more female speakers.

 After noticing that a preliminary list of speakers for the upcoming Third Annual European Microbiome Congress included only one woman, Jonathan Eisen complained of “another white men’s microbiome meeting.”

 In tweets and blog posts, Eisen urged attendees and presenters to boycott the meeting, helpfully explaining that this means “do not attend this meeting.”

“It is pretty clear this is not a random selection of top microbiome researchers.” Tweet This

Maligning the event as “The White Men’s Microbiome Congress” in a blog post, Eisen succeeded in generating enough pressure to elicit an apology from Kisaco Research, the conference organizers, along with vague assurances that future events would “represent the diversity of the scientific fields we work with.”

Upon receiving a preliminary list of speakers for Kisaco’s Third Annual European Microbiome Congress, scheduled for late-November, Eisen tweeted about “Another white men’s microbiome meeting from Kisaco,” pointing out that the roster only listed one female speaker.

Carefully checking the speakers’ backgrounds to ensure that his assumptions about their gender matched the “pronouns…used to describe them,” Eisen calculated on his blog that “95% of the highlighted speakers are male…and all of them appear to be white,” concluding on that basis that the conference “is a meeting for white men to speak at.”

Asserting that “it is pretty clear this is not a random selection of top microbiome researchers,” he then calls on potential attendees to “boycott this meeting,” helpfully explaining that this means “do not attend this meeting.”

In fact, Eisen declares that “people should Boycott all Kisaco meetings,” calling on sponsors and invited speakers to withdraw from the conference in protest.

“I do not believe that there is a necessity for having diversity of speakers at meetings,” Eisen told Campus Reform. “However, extreme skews in diversity relative to the candidate pool is generally not a good thing. I generally focus my critiques on meetings that have extreme skews beyond what one would expect based on the population of the field—or even better—the population of people who would be good candidates to be speakers.”

Since Eisen first registered his complaints in July, Kisaco greatly expanded the list of speakers for the upcoming conference, adding numerous female presenters.

“My guess—this is the result of the complaints,” Eisen told Campus Reform. “They clearly spent some time designing the website and the fliers featuring the skewed meeting speaker list, and given the promises to not do this—and that they had a public website saying that these were their speakers—it seemed fair to interpret this as having a similar speaker list to the previous meeting.”