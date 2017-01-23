UC Davis Professors STEAL From Students/Taxpayers

By

UC professors are above the law. They have been using government email to promote anti-President Trump political action. If a conservative professor did this, to delegitimize Obama, they would be fired. The Janet Napolitano double standard is at work again—pay your taxes to promote an anti-freedom, political agenda of the Far Left. “Professors at the University of California, Davis are encouraging their colleagues to spread “as widely as possible” a list of anti-Trump teach-ins on Inauguration Day using university list servs. In fact, Campus Reform recently obtained a copy of an email, sent by out by UC-Davis professor Eric Louis Russell, explicitly calling for the circulation of the list of anti-Trump protests. “A number of faculty have organized a Teach-In to coincide with…the planned Walk-Out by UAW 2865.” You reads that right—government employees, UC professors, are using taxpayer’s resources to work in conjunction with an extortionist cabal, to politically oppose a President. Illegal on so many levels—and Guv Brown allows this—is he a co-conspirator for these criminal acts? Yup.

Anthony Gockowski, Campus Reform, 1/21/17

 Professors at the University of California, Davis are encouraging their colleagues to spread “as widely as possible” a list of anti-Trump teach-ins on Inauguration Day using university list servs.

 According to IRS guidelines, using public resources such as internal email list servs could be considered a violation of the school’s tax-exempt status.

In fact, Campus Reform recently obtained a copy of an email, sent by out by UC-Davis professor Eric Louis Russell, explicitly calling for the circulation of the list of anti-Trump protests.

“A number of faculty have organized a Teach-In to coincide with…the planned Walk-Out by UAW 2865.”

“As some of you are aware, a number of faculty have organized a Teach-In to coincide with and in support of the planned Walk-Out by UAW 2865 (a local teacher’s union), as well as political events in Washington and locally,” Russell writes in his email, before encouraging his colleagues forward the email “as widely as possible” to any interested “faculty, staff, and students, as well as to all others [who] might be interested.”

Indeed, the email was eventually passed to all those in the school’s International Studies Department, as an email obtained by Campus Reform shows that the list of teach-ins was sent to the department’s list serv, potentially violating the school’s 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status, according to IRS guidelines.

The day of teach-ins, set to last well into the evening of Inauguration Day, kicked off with a panel of faculty members reflecting on their reactions to a Trump presidency, called “Faculty Responses to Trump.”

Other teach-ins will discuss the “challenges and opportunities for American Muslims in a post-Trump world,” with another focusing on “LGBTQA rights under Trump,” and yet another looking at “the sciences under Trump.”

Campus Reform reached out Russell for comment on the propriety of using public resources to promote a partisan political platform, but did not receive a response in time or publication.