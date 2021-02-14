UC Irvine Student Government: We are Haters

By

A few years ago the anti-Semitic Katie Porter was a law professor on campus. Today she is spewing her hatred of Israel in Congress. But the UC Irvine student government is using the philosophy of Louis Farrakhan as their mantra. “U.C. Irvine Student Government Passes Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Legislation | The Jerusalem Post The U.C. Irvine student government passed legislation calling on the university to cut ties with businesses that work with Israel as “divestment from apartheid.” The resolution states that Israel has “terrorized, displaced, and killed hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.” Please note that Gavin Newsom loves to take money from Jewish donors—while his silence promotes hatred. Where is the Republican Party in denouncing this bigoted action on campus?

This Week In Campus Insanity Vol. 31

Alex Nester, Washington Free Beacon, 2/13/21

Welcome back to Campus Insanity, a weekly roundup of the craziest developments at our nation’s 4,000-plus institutions of higher education.

6. U.C. Irvine Student Government Passes Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Legislation | The Jerusalem Post

The U.C. Irvine student government passed legislation calling on the university to cut ties with businesses that work with Israel as “divestment from apartheid.” The resolution states that Israel has “terrorized, displaced, and killed hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.”

5. Spalding University Offers Courses that Allow Students to Earn Antiracism Badges | The College Fix

Students at Spalding University, a Catholic school in Kentucky, can now earn bronze, silver, or ebony badges for completing a series of courses called “Restorative Practices for the Antiracist Journey.”

4. Students at Catholic Georgetown Feel ‘Unsafe’ Because of Pro-Life Speakers at Optional, Virtual Event | Campus Reform

Pro-choice students at Georgetown University brought forward a petition condemning speakers at a pro-life Zoom event, including Alveda King, the niece of Martin Luther King Jr. The petition said the event made students feel “unsafe” and asked the organizers to change the name of the event from the “Cardinal O’Connor Conference on Life” to something less offensive.

3. Claremont McKenna College Offers Racially Segregated Mental Health Resources | The College Fix

Some group therapy sessions and other mental health services for students at Claremont McKenna College were advertised to students based on race, with “supportive discussion” groups for black students and “Mental Health Healing Circles” for Latino students. There’s also a coloring session for LGBTQ students.

2. Elon University Hosts ‘Urgent’ Whites-Only Caucus to ‘Process Complicity’ in Racism | Young America’s Foundation

Elon University’s education school created a segregated space in which “white-identifying” students could “unpack race and systemic oppression.” The school, which advertised for the group last fall, claimed after YAF released their report that it did not know about the racially separated Zoom meetings.

1. U.C. Berkeley Advised Chinese Government on Economic Decisions | Washington Free Beacon

China gave millions of dollars to the University of California, Berkeley, to conduct economic research and advise the country’s communist regime.

