UC Math Professors Hired Based on Racism: KKK Proud

Let me be clear, when you hire people based on race or gender or national origin, that is bigoted and racism—those involved are no better than the Klu Klux Klan—bigots with sheets. UC Administrators keep their sheets at home, but symbolically wear them when in the hiring process. Worse, the potential new math professors have to show THEY are bigots to be considered for employment. Why won’t the people of California speak out against the corruption and bigotry of the UC system? Maybe in a previous life the Administrators worked at the University of Alabama in 1950, the heyday of the Klan. “According to the current job postings for these positions, applications must include a “diversity statement” detailing the applicants’ “past and/or potential contributions to diversity, equity, and inclusion.” “The purpose of the statement is to identify candidates who have the professional skills, experience, and/or willingness to engage in activities that will advance our campus equity, diversity and inclusion goals.” Tweet This Several listings for tenure-track or tenured mathematics professor positions at University of California campuses included the stipulation, including listings for positions at UCLA, UC San Diego, and UC Irvine.” UC campuses are the home of bigotry. Guv Newsom and the Democrats must be proud.

Calif. math prof applicants better have ‘diversity contributions’ on their resumes

Celine Ryan , Campus Reform, 2/28/19

UC campuses are requiring math professor applicants to provide diversity statements.

Both former and current academics have said that such requirements ‘trivialize’ diversity.

Applicants looking to teach mathematics at the University of California campuses are evaluated based on their past contributions to “diversity.”

According to the current job postings for these positions, applications must include a “diversity statement” detailing the applicants’ “past and/or potential contributions to diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

“The purpose of the statement is to identify candidates who have the professional skills, experience, and/or willingness to engage in activities that will advance our campus equity, diversity and inclusion goals.”

Several listings for tenure-track or tenured mathematics professor positions at University of California campuses included the stipulation, including listings for positions at UCLA, UC San Diego, and UC Irvine.

The University of California San Diego offers applicants a detailed explanation of how to construct such a statement, noting that the document should be one to two pages, and encouraging applicants “to provide specific information on the motivation, duration, and impact of their outreach and mentoring activities.”

A detailed explanation of the evaluation process for these statements is also available from UCSD. This document notes the purpose of the diversity statement as a method of evaluating a candidate’s “awareness of the barriers that exist for groups historically under-represented in math and science, “past efforts in diversity and outreach activities; and “future plans for diversity and outreach activities.”

The university notes that of these considerations, “past efforts are given far greater weight than merely showing awareness of barriers or stating future plans.”

As Campus Reform previously reported , diversity statement requirements have come under fire even by academic, current and former.

N.D.B. Connolly, associate professor at Johns Hopkins University, told The Chronicle of Higher Education that doing so “kind of waters down what gets to count” as work that promotes diversity. Former Harvard University medical school dean Jeffrey Flier also tweeted that such statements were “an affront to academic freedom,” adding that such requirements “trivializ[e]” diversity and inclusion.