I bet you though folks volunteered for free? At UC Merced, fi you volunteer at the approved organizations they will arrange for $10,000 to be slipped to you. In the real world this is called a job. In this process, the donors and university get to determine which local organizations get workers—and which are stiffed. This always controls the students, most of whom need loans and two jobs to pay their way through college. Now the college will control the economics of the students. This is just another totalitarian step to control citizens.

UC Merced helps launch California volunteer program to give students $10k for college

BY ASHLEIGH PANOO, Fresno Bee, 5/3/22

Fresno State and Fresno City College were chosen to participate in the California College Corps, which will give students who volunteer in their communities $10,000 toward their education.

California Volunteers officials made a stop at UC Merced on Monday to launch the start of their Californians For All College Corps program, which will give 6,500 students throughout the state $10,000 toward their education. “Here in the Central Valley, the College Corps is investing $7.5 million into the future of this community and the future of the state of California by investing in our students,” said Josh Fryday, who was appointed to run the California Volunteers office by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Fresno State, Fresno City College, UC Merced, and Stanislaus State are among the 45 colleges where students are eligible for the program. It’s geared toward helping low- to moderate-income and undocumented students.

Applications are now open for the first cohort. Students must be enrolled full-time for the 2022-2023 year, be in good academic standing and have financial needs. If students complete the 450 hours over a year, they will receive a $7,000 living allowance stipend and a $3,000 education award, plus academic credit, real-world job experience, and access to training and networking opportunities.

Students will be placed at organizations targeting three areas — K-12 education, climate action, and food insecurity. Applications are still open for organizations that would like to take and train volunteers. UC MERCED PART OF PILOT PROGRAM UC Merced Chancellor Juan Muñoz said the university was part of the pilot program, which proved successful. Education Lab newsletter Exploring the early education, K-12 and higher education issues critical to our community.

”Anyone that’s been part of programs like that, with students picking up parks and cleaning and helping feed those that are hungry, can see the transformative effect it has on them and how they see their education and its application in the world,” he said Monday. Minh Tuyet Nguyen, a student and Americorps Fellow, tutored at Fremont Elementary School in Merced as part of her service. She said it helped her network and grow. “Through this service, I found out through everything that I actually want to be a teacher, which is something that I never really thought I wanted to do,” she said during Monday’s announcement.

The program is the first to provide state-funded service opportunities for undocumented students, often called Dreamers, according to Fryday. “We are saying to a whole generation of young people, ‘if you’re willing to serve your community, we are willing to help you pay for college,’ and everyone deserves that chance,” he said. The Education Lab is a local journalism initiative that highlights education issues critical to the advancement of the San Joaquin Valley. It is funded by donors.