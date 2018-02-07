UC Merced: School for “Social Justice” Not Academics

By

UC Merced is one of the newest campuses in the UC system. It has a long way to catch up to Berkeley, Davis or UCLA in achieving a radical reputation. So they are moving fast making social justice a key element to the school. “support “student driven events” such as “activism” and “political activities.” In a recent job posting, UC-Merced specifies that it is seeking a candidate for the newly created position of Coordinator of Women’s Programs, who will be responsible for planning “social justice” programming and supporting “student driven” activism. “We are utiulizing womxn to be more imclusive [sic] of the diversity within the category of womxn.” Obviously spelling is not a criteria at this school. Gives me pause to consider any student that attends UC Merced. Looks like the UC system is well on its way in creating another hateful, bigoted campus—academics need not apply.

UC-Merced hiring admin to support feminist ‘activism’

Toni Airaksinen, Campus Reform, 2/6/18

The University of California-Merced is looking to hire two new administrators to promote “social justice” activism

A new “Social Justice Initiative Program Coordinator,” for instance, will earn up to $54,000 to “develop and implement Social Justice programming…related to identity exploration/intersection of identities, power, privilege,” etc.

The University of California-Merced is hiring an administrator well-versed in feminism to support “student driven events” such as “activism” and “political activities.”

In a recent job posting, UC-Merced specifies that it is seeking a candidate for the newly created position of Coordinator of Women’s Programs, who will be responsible for planning “social justice” programming and supporting “student driven” activism.

“We are utiulizing womxn to be more imclusive [sic] of the diversity within the category of womxn.”

The coordinator will work to support the school’s Womxn’s Programs. Housed in the Office of Student Life, select Womxn’s Programs at UC-Merced include an annual “Womxn in the Wilderness Backpacking Trip” and a “Womxn’s Empowerment Conference.”

According to its website, the office deliberately chooses to misspell women “to be more imclusive [sic] of the diversity within the category of womxn.”

The job posting states that working knowledge of social justice theories is required, specifically mentioning “Feminist Transformational Leadership,” “Intersectionality Theory,” and “2nd-4th wave feminism.” Notably, the description omits reference to the first wave of feminism, the wave that was focused on equal voting rights.

The job will pay up to $54,000 plus benefits, the same rate as the school is offering to pay its inaugural “Social Justice Initiative Program Coordinator,” a position the the school is also seeking to fill.

“The Program Coordinator will develop and implement Social Justice programming…related to identity exploration/intersection of identities, power, privilege, in the areas of race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, class, etc.,” the job listing notes.

The listing also suggests that UC-Merced may be planning to spend even more taxpayer funds to create “multi-identity centers.” Unlike some other schools that host stand-alone Black Resource Centers or LGBTQ Centers, UC-Merced only offers identity-specific resources within its Office of Student Life.

The job description suggests that the school may be creating stand-alone centers, but the school did not respond to an inquiry from Campus Reform seeking information about the multi-identity centers and how the new positions are funded.