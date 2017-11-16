By

Janet Napolitano as Homeland Secretary illegally opened the border to sex trafficking, terrorist, drug dealers and run of the mill criminals—telling Border Guards to let them in. As head of the UC system, she has been silently approving (by not taking action against) the bullies and Brownshirts running amok on the campuses—and not firing the hate Jews and white people professors. Bigotry is how hallmark—corruption is how she operates. “The independent investigation by former state Supreme Court Justice Carlos Moreno into audit tampering finds evidence that two top executives in UC President Janet Napolitano’s office — Chief of Staff Seth Grossman and Bernie Jones, his deputy — directed the interference and oversaw changes to confidential survey answers from three campuses to put UC headquarters in a better light. Grossman and Jones also sought to keep the matter secret, warning each other by text messages to keep communications “off of email.”. She had to have known they did this—by not firing them, she is complicit in the corruption. It is time to indict, not applaud Napolitano.

UC president’s office improperly interfered with financial audit

By Nanette Asimov : sfchronicle – excerpt, zrants, 11/15/17

Officials in the University of California president’s office improperly interfered with a state audit of UC finances, instructed campuses not to “air dirty laundry” in an audit survey, and misled the regents about why they did it, according to an investigative report reviewed Tuesday by The Chronicle.

The independent investigation by former state Supreme Court Justice Carlos Moreno into audit tampering finds evidence that two top executives in UC President Janet Napolitano’s office — Chief of Staff Seth Grossman and Bernie Jones, his deputy — directed the interference and oversaw changes to confidential survey answers from three campuses to put UC headquarters in a better light. Grossman and Jones also sought to keep the matter secret, warning each other by text messages to keep communications “off of email.”.

The report found that a third UC executive, Deputy General Counsel Karen Petrulakis, offered her own survey revisions, but also recommended that UC officials inform the state auditor that they were changing survey answers that were supposed to be confidential responses from campuses. That didn’t happen. Petrulakis left UC in July, and Grossman and Jones resigned last week…. (more)

There appears to be a protection for some people in high places. No matter how many times they are accused they somehow slide by. How many investigations and taxpayer dollars will it take to get to the bottom of this and is there any hope for a change at in the UC system? Too much money and too much power is a dangerous recipe that gets us nowhere fast.