UC Riverside: Gender studies prof cancels all finals, gives students 100%

By

UC Riverside financed by taxpayers is starting a scam. A professor declares that finals are no longer needed. Studying is no longer needed—all students get 100%. This is fraud, embezzlement and corruption. Why is this professor still allowed on campus and taking tax dollars for NOT teaching?

“Brandon Andrew Robinson — a gender studies professor at the University of California-Riverside — announced on social media that he had canceled his final exams and had given every student a “100.”

“I canceled my students’ final and just gave them all 100 on it,” said Robinson. “And I structured my winter classes around not having a final. I don’t know, maybe we should just abandon the construct that is the final.”

“I mean, is there any studies or proof that shows that finals are good? Or actually do something?” he continued. “

Gender studies? Does that get you a job in finance, construction, entertainment? It guarantees you to know nothing and be able to do nothing as an adult. This is the modern day equivalent to basket weaving as a college course and major. GOP leadership needs to make this an issue. Corruption on our campuses, fraud in education. Of course this helps Starbucks and Taco Bell get “educated” workers!!

Gender studies prof cancels all finals, gives students 100 percent

A gender studies professor at the University of California-Riverside announced on social media that he canceled all of his final exams.

He questioned the “construct” of the final exam and whether it is helpful.

Ben Zeislott, Campus Reform, 12/29/20

Brandon Andrew Robinson — a gender studies professor at the University of California-Riverside — announced on social media that he had canceled his final exams and had given every student a “100.”

“I canceled my students’ final and just gave them all 100 on it,” said Robinson. “And I structured my winter classes around not having a final. I don’t know, maybe we should just abandon the construct that is the final.”

“I mean, is there any studies or proof that shows that finals are good? Or actually do something?” he continued.

Robinson — who operates under the Twitter handle @DrKittyGirl — is the author of Coming Out to the Streets: Gender, Sexuality, and LGBTQ Youth Homelessness. The book, published by the University of California Press, is a “multi-site ethnographic study on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) youth homelessness in central Texas.”

[RELATED: Cornell offers ‘person of color’ exemption for flu vaccine requirement]

Williamson Evers — director of the Independent Institute’s Center on Educational Excellence and former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Education for policy under President George W. Bush — told Campus Reform that canceling finals is an extreme version of grade inflation.

“No-finals is part of the erosion of standards in American higher education,” explained Evers. “Students are all too eager to slough off required reading or skip lectures. Cumulative finals are important for giving students an incentive to do the work. If college diplomas don’t mean hard, disciplined academic performance, then why not just give them to every child at birth?”

Campus Reform reached out to Robinson for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.