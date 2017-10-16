UC Riverside MAGA Hat Thief: Wants Housing and Lawyer Paid by University?

By

You have to admit, Fascists have a lot of gall. First, this person stole the hat of a fellow student, then denounce him, the President and our nation. No shame or remorse, but announced that anyone she disagrees with can expect to be abused, stolen from and bullied. She is proud of her violence and criminal activity. Now her friends want the University to pay for her defense and to pay for her housing? “Meanwhile, peers of the young Latina woman who swiped the hat, Edith Macias, have rallied to her defense, demanding the university protect her from any charges and even pay her rent in a “solidarity” document released Oct. 1. At issue is an incident last week in which Macias took the bright red MAGA hat right off Vitale’s head during a campus event, an incident that was recorded. Plus, she has threatened others she disagrees with—either hate America or you are not safe. Why hasn’t she been expelled from UC Riverside? Is this conducive to a safe campus?

Student whose MAGA hat stolen presses charges; thief’s peers demand school protect her, pay her rent

Jennifer Kabbany, The College Fix, 10/4/17

UC Riverside student Matthew Vitale, who had his Make America Great Again hat taken from him by a fellow student, has decided to press criminal theft charges against her, he told The College Fix in an interview Monday.

Meanwhile, peers of the young Latina woman who swiped the hat, Edith Macias, have rallied to her defense, demanding the university protect her from any charges and even pay her rent in a “solidarity” document released Oct. 1.

At issue is an incident last week in which Macias took the bright red MAGA hat right off Vitale’s head during a campus event, an incident that was recorded.

That video was posted on Facebook by Macias, who states in her post: “‘Make America Great Again’ coded ‘Continue the Genocide of POC’. You feel safe cuz you got the cops and politicians on your side. Youre not safe… just saying. We need to make racists scared.”