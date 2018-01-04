UCLA (Actually Chicano Group) study analyzes over 6,000 Trump tweets, ‘proves’ he’s a bigot

By

UCLA is no longer a legitimate academic facility—it is part of the Fake News circle, those that believe they can say or do anything to get rid of policies and Presidents that do not like. It make now be the home of TDS—Trump Derangement Syndrome on the West Coast. How bad is it? If you believe it is wrong for illegal aliens to be in this country and protected by government, you are a bigot—in fact that is what UCLA is charging Donald Trump with—enforcing the law makes you a bigot. “Students at UCLA have scrutinized over 6,300 Donald Trump tweets and speeches and determined that “his language shows an anti-immigrant bias and ‘false narrative.’” The study by the César E. Chávez Department of Chicana and Chicano Studies (don’t they use “Chicanx” yet?) was utilized by several state attorneys in support of maintaining DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. According to Law & Crime, the students’ research concludes “Trump used generalizations and loaded words to promote the idea that immigrants–particularly Latinos–are criminals, Mexico is an enemy, and that Trump will protect American citizens, who are victims of an invasion of criminal aliens.” Oh, so they study was done by those supporting criminal action, support of murderers and criminals that are illegal aliens and think breaking the law is OK> Why do we have these folks on campus? Why are taxpayers financing hatred and bigotry at UCLA? Why is the UCLA Administration allowing this? Now you know why you should never vote for more money for government education—it is no longer education, it is indoctrination for a totalitarian State.

UCLA study analyzes over 6,000 Trump tweets, ‘proves’ he’s a bigot

College Fix Staff, 12/31/18

Students at UCLA have scrutinized over 6,300 Donald Trump tweets and speeches and determined that “his language shows an anti-immigrant bias and ‘false narrative.’”

The study by the César E. Chávez Department of Chicana and Chicano Studies (don’t they use “Chicanx” yet?) was utilized by several state attorneys in support of maintaining DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

According to Law & Crime, the students’ research concludes “Trump used generalizations and loaded words to promote the idea that immigrants–particularly Latinos–are criminals, Mexico is an enemy, and that Trump will protect American citizens, who are victims of an invasion of criminal aliens.”

A tweet from this past June noted Mexico is “the second deadliest country in the world after only Syria,” and another from candidate Trump in 2015 proclaimed “Mexico is killing the United States economically because their leaders and negotiators are FAR smarter than ours. But nobody beats Trump!”

From the story:

Another tweet, from August 11, 2015, is used as an example of Trump mentioning a specific instance in order to cultivate a general impression that illegal immigration is a problem:

Again illegal immigrant is charged with the fatal bludgeoning of a wonderful and loved 64 year old woman. Get them out and build a WALL!

“There are statements made by Trump that, in my opinion, openly express animosity towards immigrants,” Professor Robert Chang of Seattle University School of Law, who filed the study, said to Univision. “That is why this analysis of his speech is important.”

The idea behind the study is to show that Trump’s decision to end DACA was unconstitutional because it was racially motivated. Of course, DACA itself wasn’t a law, but a system of policies meant to protect certain undocumented immigrants. Obama put DACA in place because Congress had failed to pass legislation, commonly known as the DREAM Act.

Somehow the irony was missed regarding the alleged unconstitutionality of Trump’s decision to end DACA, and how President Obama unilaterally took on Congress’s DACA law-making duties.