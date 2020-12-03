UCLA Admits it is RACIST: Hires “Civil Rights” Assistant Chancellor

By

The only reason you hire an Assistant Chancellor—at the cost of over $300,000, to run a civil rights division of your campus is if your campus is racist. If so, why haven’t the racist professors or Administrators been fired? If so, why hasn’t the Human Resources Department been fired? This is not about civil rights. It is about having another highly paid Administrator telling us California is a racist State—and that certain people, because of their DNA and color of their skin, are racist. In fact, the only racism here is the UCLA Administration. Sadly the California taxpayers are financing a racist campus—by their own admission. Tuition too high? This is why, bigots are running the school. Why hasn’t Guv Newsom fired the UCLA Chancellor for running a systemic racist campus?

UCLA names Chandra Bhatnagar as assistant vice chancellor for civil rights

By Genesis Qu , Daily Bruin, 12/1/20

UCLA’s newly created office of civil rights will receive its first lead administrator.

Chandra Bhatnagar will become UCLA’s first assistant vice chancellor for civil rights on Jan. 25, 2021, said Vice Chancellor for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Anna Spain Bradley in a campuswide email Tuesday.

As assistant vice chancellor for civil rights, Bhatnagar will oversee the new Civil Rights Office, serve as the Equal Employment Opportunity Officer and Affirmative Action Officer and reform UCLA’s civil rights investigation system, Bradley added.

UCLA created the CRO in July, after the university merged its three Title IX and discrimination investigation units.

Bhatnagar has been the director of the Staff, Diversity & Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Office, now part of CRO, since 2017. As the director, Bhatnagar handled discrimination claims against staff members at UCLA and in the UCLA Health system, Bradley said.

Before Bhatnagar joined UCLA in 2017, he was a senior attorney advisor at the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. He also worked as a senior staff attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union, focusing on racial justice, immigrants’ rights and human rights.