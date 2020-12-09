UCLA aims to become federally designated as Hispanic-Serving Institution by 2025–Systemic Racism

By

How racist is UCLA? They have determined to become a federally qualified University—to become an Hispanic Serving institution. What happened to serving ALL students, regardless of color? Why are the racists running this taxpayer facility? Why are they segregating Hispanics? That is what Democrats do, not decent people. Note UCLA is breaking the law. They are going to enroll students based on color and national origin, not abilities or grades. That is as racist as it comes. UCLA is saying that Hispanics are not smart enough to egt into college without government mandating it. Systemic racism is alive and well at UCLA.

UCLA aims to become federally designated as Hispanic-Serving Institution by 2025

By Genesis Qu , Daily Bruin, 12/8/20

UCLA plans to expand its Latino student population to a quarter of its enrolled student population in five years to qualify for additional federal grants, university administrators said in a campus-wide email Monday.

The university plans to become federally designated as a Hispanic-Serving Institution by 2025, which would make it eligible for various federal funds, Chancellor Gene Block and Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Emily Carter said in the email. The university has created a task force with faculty and administrators to reach and maintain HSI status, they added.

The Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program, administered by the Department of Education, gives federal grants to eligible HSIs to expand educational opportunities for Hispanic students. The DOE considers a university as HSI if a quarter of its undergraduate students identify as Latino. HSIs qualify for federal funding if at least half of their Latino students are lower income, if they distribute a certain amount of federal financial aid and if they satisfy other requirements.

Twenty-three percent of domestic undergraduate students at UCLA were Latino in fall 2020-2021, said UCLA spokesperson Bill Kisliuk in an emailed statement. In fall 2020, Latino students made up of 36% of UC’s in-state freshmen admissions, surpassing Asian students as the largest in-state freshmen group for the first time.

According to DOE data, UCLA currently does not meet the minority criteria needed to receive HSI grants. UC Irvine, UC Santa Barbara and UC Santa Cruz currently receive grants from the program. UC Merced is eligible to apply for the grant and UC Riverside could be eligible if it receives a waiver for some of the DOE’s criteria.

UCLA will build a stronger pipeline with high schools and community colleges that serve large Latino populations, the email stated. It added that the school will also strengthen campus support infrastructure for Latino students.

Becoming an HSI could help the university increase academic performance, attendance and graduation rates of students of color, said Block and Carter in the email.

“One million Latinx young people will turn 18 this year and every year for the next two decades in the United States,” Block and Carter said. “These students are important to our nation’s future, and we must ensure they are positioned to succeed and to lead.”