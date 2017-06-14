UCLA Anderson Forecast: ‘Winter is coming’ to California–Recession on its Way

By

California tax revenues from income tax, sales and corporate taxes, are down in the first five months of the years by over a billion dollars. And, it is not getting any better. Spending is going up, revenues are going down, CalPERS has to steal $6 billion to stay open, cities and counties are unable to afford the pension contribution increases without higher taxes or less service and safety. Big firms are leaving California and the news jobs are warehouse jobs at $15 an hour until the robots and computers take them over. “The forecast says all signs point to lower income tax receipts rather than higher ones. “Population growth from domestic migration will be restrained by the high cost of housing,” Nickelsburg writes. “Even if efforts underway today to build out more housing and the infrastructure to support it come to the fore, it will be years before the impact will be felt. Population growth from international migration will run into a Trump wall.” Nickelsburg says either the legislature should trim its expenditures, change the tax system so California is not so dependent on income or build up a more robust rainy day fund. “The rainy day fund at the end of this fiscal year will be around $7 billion,” writes Nickelsburg. “A two year run of deficits at historical levels yields a $17 billion shortfall which will have to be made up through budget cuts or borrowing.” But the Guv is stealing $6 billion from the special reserves funds—so the $7 billion will be gone to replace the money owned dozens of other agencies by the end of 2018. No reserve funds, no rainy day funds, higher spending a lower revenues—ready to call yourself a Texan. UCLA Anderson Forecast: ‘Winter is coming’ to California

Ben Bergman, KPCC, 6/13/17



These have been boom times for the California economy, but the new UCLA Anderson Forecast released Tuesday comes with an ominous warning.

“Like the hit TV show ‘Game of Thrones,’ which will begin its 7th season shortly after the new budget is enacted, ‘winter is coming’ and the preparations for it might not be adequate,” writes Jerry Nickelsburg, a senior economist at the Anderson Forecast.

Nicklesburg, who admits he watches too much Game of Thrones, is careful to point out that he isn’t expecting a recession anytime soon. But when a downturn does happen he says the state budget will be in trouble because it relies way too much on a volatile source of revenue: income taxes.

The forecast says all signs point to lower income tax receipts rather than higher ones.

“Population growth from domestic migration will be restrained by the high cost of housing,” Nickelsburg writes. “Even if efforts underway today to build out more housing and the infrastructure to support it come to the fore, it will be years before the impact will be felt. Population growth from international migration will run into a Trump wall.”

Nickelsburg says either the legislature should trim its expenditures, change the tax system so California is not so dependent on income or build up a more robust rainy day fund.

“The rainy day fund at the end of this fiscal year will be around $7 billion,” writes Nickelsburg. “A two year run of deficits at historical levels yields a $17 billion shortfall which will have to be made up through budget cuts or borrowing.”

In the shorter term, the Anderson Forecast is predicting slightly slower growth rates for California, because it’s no longer clear that Congress will approve President Trump’s infrastructure and defense proposals, which would provide a shot in the arm for the state’s economy.

“It appears that’s certainly not going to happen in 2017 and maybe 2018,” says Nickelsburg.

Moreover, the forecast says stepped up deportations – or even the threat of them – will hurt the state’s farming and food processing sectors, because there will be fewer people willing to do those jobs.