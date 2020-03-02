By

The crazies at UCLA believe in bullying, bigotry (the school is under DOJ investigation for anti-Semitism) This is a school that fired a tenured professor for teaching science and refusing to teach junk science and political ideology. Education at UCLA? Only if you think indoctrination is education. Now the crazies are going to “save the Earth” by banning plastic spoons. “UCLA announced it will ban single-use plastics in order to reduce the university’s impact on the environment. The new policy will ultimately remove all single-use plastics ranging from cups and cup lids, plastic bags, utensils, bowls, and other “food accessory” items. The goal for UCLA is to have every dine-in or take-out restaurant, dining halls, events, and even departmental meetings move away from plastics completely and begin using locally compostable or reusable alternatives.” My bet is that the students, when they go home during school breaks on airplanes, create more “global warming” then all the plastic utensils used on campus in a year. Want to save the Earth—walk home for Christmas.

UCLA BANS all single-use plastics

Alex Tokie, Campus Reform, 2/27/20

More

UCLA has announced a policy development that would completely ban single-use plastics, and replace them with compostables and other alternatives.

Similar to a UC-wide policy decision, UCLA shortened its deadlines and more aggressive goals.

UCLA announced it will ban single-use plastics in order to reduce the university’s impact on the environment.

The new policy will ultimately remove all single-use plastics ranging from cups and cup lids, plastic bags, utensils, bowls, and other “food accessory” items. The goal for UCLA is to have every dine-in or take-out restaurant, dining halls, events, and even departmental meetings move away from plastics completely and begin using locally compostable or reusable alternatives.

“There are so many single-use plastics everywhere in our lives that we depend on for convenience, but for the planet, this is the next step that we have to take.”

“As a biology major, I’ve studied how critical a healthy ocean is in fighting climate change, in carbon capture, biodiversity and as an ecosystem,” said UCLA junior, Sithara Menon, chair of the CALPIRG Students UCLA chapter. “It’s important, as students, that we take what we learn and use it, and I can do that starting here on this campus, helping reduce our plastic addiction.”

The school explains that the vision behind the policy change is to move away from the common plastic water bottle and increase the number of water bottle hydration stations. In addition, the university has already added hundreds of compost bins around campus and in washrooms for disposing paper towels.

“It will be challenging,” Kikei Wong, UCLA’s Zero Waste Coordinator addressed. “There are so many single-use plastics everywhere in our lives that we depend on for convenience, but for the planet, this is the next step that we have to take.”

According to the university, the change in UCLA policy will be ready for a 30-day public review before mid-March, and the target date to go into effect on July 1.

UCLA sustainability staff had worked closely with other University of California staff in spring 2019 to develop a broader policy that would be applied across the entire system. UCLA, on the other hand, has decided to implement its own ambitious plan with earlier deadlines and aggressive targets.

Student involvement played a role in advocating for these changes. The UCLA chapter of the California Student Public Interest Research Group (CALPRIG Students) collected around 1,900 student signatures to support the phasing out of single-use plastics. Additionally, the student group made announcements in classrooms that reached around 10,000 students to bring further attention to the initiative.