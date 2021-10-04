UCLA Business School Professor Sues School in “Cancel Culture” Clash over Race-Based Grading Request

By

Why send your child to a school to LIVE the racism of the KKK?

UCLA Business School Professor Sues University in “Cancel Culture” Clash over Race-Based Grading Request

Jennifer Kerns, 9/29/21

Esteemed professor says university should continue to adhere to its stated policy of giving grades only based on merit. Professor in Anderson School of Management retaliated against for refusing a request to grade students differently based on race.

Los Angeles — A new lawsuit filed this morning highlights a clash between a UCLA professor who was severely punished by the University of California when he refused a (non-Black) student’s request to test and grade “Black classmates” more leniently than others.

Klein v. Bernardo and University of California Regents — filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica, CA — alleges that the University of California retaliated after Professor Gordon Klein emphatically declined the student’s request because the proposal, if implemented, would have involved the professor in violating school policies, racial profiling, and illegal discrimination. After declining such a request, the professor was suspended, banned from campus, and subjected to a “cancel culture” online campaign in which he was accused of abandoning the core principles of the school and abusing his power.

After a year-long battle with the university, which began in the wake of the George Floyd riots, Professor Klein felt that pursuing a legal remedy to vindicate his rights and the core principles of the school such as integrity, accountability, fairness and equal opportunity.

On the news of the lawsuit being filed, Professor Gordon Klein had this to say: “There are many ways to assist the advancement of underrepresented groups in achieving their dreams through a university education. However, giving students grades that they did not earn, or giving some identity groups preferential treatment over others, is divisive inconsistent with the core principles of the university.”

